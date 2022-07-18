Colombia, Brazil and Peru undertake the Bracolper exercise in the Amazon

The Armed Forces of Colombia, Brazil and Peru will begin this week the multinational exercise Bracolper, during which the three naval forces will exchange knowledge in order to strengthen their capabilities in the fight against transnational threats and crimes such as drug trafficking, environmental exploitation, fauna and flora and illegal mining in the border areas of the Amazon region.

The exercises will be divided into three different operational phases: the first will take place between the 19th and 26th of this month; the second, between July 27 and August 2; and the third, between August 30 and September 8.

The exercises will take place between the river ports of Iquitos (Peru), Leticia (Colombia) and Manaus (Brazil), with tactical units from the Southern Naval Force of Columbia, the 9th Naval Warfare District of Brazil and the General Operations Command from the Amazon From Peru.

Operational phases

The operation will take place through the Amazon River (common to the three countries), in order to carry out joint exercises between the vessels of the three Navies, thus facilitating interoperability during communication maneuvers, formations, flashes, amphibious landing and traffic lights among several others, which will be carried out throughout the operation.

During the first and second phase, navigation will take place between the ports of Leticia and Iquitos, carrying out communications exercises, traffic lights, flashes, cargo transfer, detection, interdiction and patrolling.

For the third phase, navigation will take place between Leticia and Manaus, carrying out landing maneuvers for troops on land, live fire tests and photoex, with the participation of all the units involved.

Bracolper is an example of the excellent relations between the naval forces of these nations, which continually strengthen their cooperation ties in security and defense matters.