Colombia closes a brilliant generation with the resounding failure of not classifying Qatar

Players like James, Falcao, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and David Ospina will not be in the next World Cup

James Rodríguez’s goal against Uruguay at maracana in the MBrazil World Cup 2014 or Falcao García’s goal against Poland on Russia 2018 They are two of the best moments left by the golden era of the Colombian team, which culminated on Tuesday with the resounding failure of not qualifying for Qatar 2022.

The team he leads Reinaldo Wheel beat Venezuela 0-1 but finished the South American Qualifiers in sixth place with 23 points, one behind Peru who got the place in the playoffs and the classification will be played in June.

That’s why in qatar there won’t be players like louis diazstar of Liverpool; James Rodrigueztop scorer of Brazil 2014or the veteran Falcao garciawho played his only World Cup in Russia and is the highest scorer in the history of the selection.

Colombia thus closed a brilliant stage that had its peak in the Brazil World Cupin which the team then led by the Argentine Joseph Pekerman he reached the quarterfinals and fell in love with locals and strangers alike with his harmonic football.

James Rodríguez and Radamel Falcao lament with the Colombian National Team EFE

NEW PROCESS AND BREAKING POINT

After the departure of Peterman after Russia World Cup 2018the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) began looking for a replacement and, after five months in which the team was in charge of Arthur Reyeshired the Portuguese Carlos Queiroza prestigious coach to maintain the path of success.

Under the leadership of the former Real Madrid coach, the team did a very good job Copa America in 2019 in which he was eliminated in the penalty shootout by Chile in the quarterfinals and then came the Qualifiers, which got off to a brilliant start with a 3-0 win over Venezuela and a 2-2 draw as a visitor against the southern team.

However, everything was broken in November 2020. First it was the 0-3 defeat with Uruguay in Barranquilla and then the 6-1 fall with Ecuador in Quito, which precipitated the departure of Queiroz and it rarefied the atmosphere of a team that was in formation, with the pandemic in between, and seemed to be finding good form.

NEW PLAN, WORST RESULTS

The arrival of Wheel excited the Colombian fans. Despite the fact that he was not living his best moment with the selection of Chilethe veteran strategist is remembered for the Copa Libertadores that he won with Atlético Nacional in 2016, a team that dominated football in the region that year and even reached the final of the South American, which was not played due to the Chapecoense tragedy .

The first two games, a success with a good face: 0-3 win in Lima against Peru and tied 2-2 at home with Argentina in June 2021, to which was added a Copa América in which, although the team did not show its best football, it finished third after falling on penalties against Argentina in the semifinals and beating the Blanquirroja again, who had fallen with Brazil in that phase.

After the America’s Cup, Colombia played his best game of the era Wheel and with a dream game he tamped Chile with a 3-1 that could have been wider and then drew 1-1 from their visit to La Paz against bolivia.

From then on everything went wrong. The following seven games were one headache after another: five draws and two defeats, seven games in which the team, with little creativity and effectiveness, succumbed to rivals who did not show a great level either and were not able to score a single goal. .

The most difficult day of the process was last January 28, when those led by Wheel lost 0-1 with Peru in the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla, that these Qualifiers were not a fort, and they revived a Blanquirroja who knew how to defend herself and win on the counterattack in one of the last plays of the game.

The desperate faces of the players, James’s fight with the fans and the little harmony that the team showed on the field, despite the fact that the figure that day was the Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallesewere the greatest evidence that what happened under the leadership of Queiroz never fully resolved.

Without direction, without ideas and with a coach who played game by game, he defended in the press conferences an inconspicuous proposal for the executors he had, such as Diaz or Jamesthe team succumbed and when he reacted it was already too late.

TO bolivia beat him 3-0 on the penultimate matchday Venezuela 0-1 in the closing, with a better performance than that shown in the previous matches, but it was too late, the coffee team did not depend on itself to qualify and its direct rivals, Peru and UruguayThey met their goals.

Colombia thus closed its golden age, the stage in which James and Falcao led a privileged generation that showed prodigious football that put the name of the country back among the most important in the world, especially in Brazil 2014.

Now with Wheel more outside than inside, the team will have to start from scratch, will have to face a new process with a view to getting back on track and dream of going to the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026 under the leadership of players like Diaz, Carlos Cuesta or Luis Sinisterrawho will take the baton of James, Falcao, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and David Ospina.