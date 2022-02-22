Colombia decriminalizes abortion and joins the green tide

Women in the crowd danced with green scarves on their heads as the news spread through the crowd, prompting 32-year-old Jonathan Silva to storm off. Silva, an evangelical Christian who works for Unidos Por La Vida, an anti-abortion organization, said the court had overstepped his authority and that decision should be made by elected officials.

“What they are decriminalizing is the death of human beings,” he said.

Until now, abortions have only been legal in very limited circumstances set out in a 2006 ruling: when the woman’s health is at risk, when the fetus has serious health problems, or when the pregnancy is the result of rape. Anyone who has an abortion — or helps a woman get one — can be sentenced to between 16 and 54 months in prison.

Abortion rights activists often say that this legal landscape creates a two-tier system: wealthier women in cities could access an abortion because they knew how to use the law’s exceptions, while poorer and less educated they had less knowledge and means to do so.

In Colombia, prosecutors open about 400 cases each year against women who have had abortions or those who help them, according to the Attorney General’s office. At least 346 people have been sentenced in such cases since 2006.

Almost all of the investigations related to these abortions have taken place in rural areas and involve children as young as 11 years old, according to Just Cause researchers.

Illegal abortions are often performed unsafely and cause about 70 deaths a year in Colombia, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

A recent poll by Ipsos, a nonpartisan firm, found that while 82 percent of Colombian respondents supported abortion in certain circumstances, only 26 percent supported it in all cases. The court’s decision is likely to cause friction as abortion advocates, lawmakers, health care providers and others determine how it should be implemented.