Colombia decriminalizes abortion and joins the green tide

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Colombia’s Constitutional Court ruled Monday that undergoing an abortion is no longer a crime under Colombian law, a decision that paves the way for the procedure to be more accessible in a Catholic and traditionally conservative country.
The ruling comes after years in which women across Latin America have organized to demand more protections and rights, including access to abortion, and after significant changes in the legal landscape in the region.
Mexico’s Supreme Court of Justice decriminalized abortion in a similar decision in September, and Argentina’s Congress legalized the procedure at the end of 2020. The ruling means that three of the four most populous countries in Latin America have opened the door to access broader to abortion.
It also comes as the United States has been moving in the opposite direction, with abortion restrictions mushrooming across the country, and the United States Supreme Court is weighing a case that could reverse Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion.
“This puts Colombia at the forefront in all of Latin America,” said Mariana Ardila, a Colombian lawyer at Women’s Link Worldwide, an organization that promotes abortion rights and is part of the coalition that brought one of the two cases challenging the criminalization of abortion. “It’s historic.”
The Colombian court’s decision decriminalizes abortions in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, and means that any woman should be able to seek the procedure from a health professional without fear of criminal prosecution. The ruling also creates the basis for the Colombian government to further regulate the process.
The move is part of a sweeping cultural shift in Latin America, driven by grassroots feminist movements and a younger, secular generation.
In a region known historically for its Catholic faith and social conservatism, a growing push for women’s rights and access to abortion gained prominence just over a year ago, when Argentina became the largest Latin American nation in legalize abortion.
Soon, abortion rights advocates across the region, from Mexico to Paraguay, and from Brazil to Colombia, were wearing or carrying green scarves, the symbol of the abortion rights movement in Argentina, to show their solidarity with sexual rights. and reproductive health of women. The scarves became symbols of the work that women’s rights lawyers and activists had been doing more quietly for years.
Argentina’s decision reverberated throughout Latin America, showing that it was possible to legalize abortion in countries with strong Catholic and Protestant beliefs and a history of patriarchal ideals.
In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to criminalize abortion, helping pave the way for legalization of the procedure in that country of some 130 million people.
In recent months, the magistrates of the Constitutional Court analyzed two requests that questioned the section of the Colombian penal code that typified abortion as a crime.
In one of them, a lawyer named Andrés Mateo Sánchez Molina argued that the provisions violated rights protected by the Constitution, including the right to human dignity, equality and freedom.
In the other, brought by Just Cause, a coalition of abortion rights organizations, lawyers argued that the criminalization had portrayed abortion in such a negative light that it deterred women from seeking it even when they had a legal right to undergo the procedure. process.
In some cases, they said, the existence of a criminal sanction caused health professionals to refuse to perform the procedure on women who do qualify to receive it. In others, women avoided going to legal health centers for fear of being thrown in jail, instead resorting to dangerous alternatives in clandestine clinics.
The barriers “mainly affect women from rural and remote areas, women with limited economic resources, adolescent girls, and women and girls who live in situations of armed conflict or other types of gender-based violence such as sexual or physics ”, wrote representatives of Just Cause in the summary of the demand. Therefore, it was unconstitutional to make the procedure a crime in most circumstances.
Finally, the court decided to analyze the request for Just Cause first. The second case will be considered at a later date, but the first decision can no longer be reversed.
On Monday afternoon, hundreds of supporters of abortion rights and dozens of their opponents gathered outside the court’s headquarters in Bogotá waiting for a decision.
In recent months, abortion rights supporters and opponents have launched campaigns to try to influence the decision, and their rallies have come to symbolize the country’s cultural divide on the issue.
Women in the crowd danced with green scarves on their heads as the news spread through the crowd, prompting 32-year-old Jonathan Silva to storm off. Silva, an evangelical Christian who works for Unidos Por La Vida, an anti-abortion organization, said the court had overstepped his authority and that decision should be made by elected officials.
“What they are decriminalizing is the death of human beings,” he said.
Until now, abortions have only been legal in very limited circumstances set out in a 2006 ruling: when the woman’s health is at risk, when the fetus has serious health problems, or when the pregnancy is the result of rape. Anyone who has an abortion — or helps a woman get one — can be sentenced to between 16 and 54 months in prison.
Abortion rights activists often say that this legal landscape creates a two-tier system: wealthier women in cities could access an abortion because they knew how to use the law’s exceptions, while poorer and less educated they had less knowledge and means to do so.
In Colombia, prosecutors open about 400 cases each year against women who have had abortions or those who help them, according to the Attorney General’s office. At least 346 people have been sentenced in such cases since 2006.
Almost all of the investigations related to these abortions have taken place in rural areas and involve children as young as 11 years old, according to Just Cause researchers.
Illegal abortions are often performed unsafely and cause about 70 deaths a year in Colombia, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
A recent poll by Ipsos, a nonpartisan firm, found that while 82 percent of Colombian respondents supported abortion in certain circumstances, only 26 percent supported it in all cases. The court’s decision is likely to cause friction as abortion advocates, lawmakers, health care providers and others determine how it should be implemented.
Other legal instances cannot alter the decision.
Colombia’s Constitutional Court is more liberal than the country as a whole, according to many legal experts, and numerous progressive changes, such as the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2016, stemmed from the court’s rulings.
The court is also seen as a trendsetter in the region, said Francisco Bernate, a law professor at the University of Rosario in Bogotá, and the ruling is likely to attract the attention of other magistrates in Latin America.
US activists are also following the changes in the region.
“These struggles are connected,” said Serra Sippel, head of global advocacy for Fos Feminista, a reproductive rights group based in Washington, DC “We in the United States can learn a lot.”
Sofia Villamil and Megan Janetsky collaborated in the report from Bogotá.
Julie Turkewitz is chief of the Andes bureau, which covers Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname and Guyana. Before moving to South America, she was a national affairs correspondent and covered the western United States.