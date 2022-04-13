Colombia | Despite the fact that he was run over, a woman is furious because her boyfriend refuses to give her the password to her cell phone | Cali | VIDEO | Narration | EC Stories | WORLD

A scene of jealousy in the middle of a traffic accident became viral on social networks, when a woman demands her cell phone password from a man who was injured after being run over.

The video was tweeted by Colombian journalist Miguel Ángel Palta last Friday. The events would have occurred in the city of Caliin Colombia.

In the video, a man is seen lying on the track and then aboard an ambulance, apparently injured after having suffered a motorcycle accident.

But his partner, furious, insists that he has to get into the ambulance, but not to accompany the wounded man, but to give him the cell phone password. “I’ll get in because you have to give me the key,” she says, and immediately gets into the vehicle.

A paramedic asks him to calm down. “Wait until at least the paramedics treat you.”

The people who were present at the scene begin to criticize the woman. “But how is she going to ask for the key?” She hears a man say.

Then, people begin to demand that they get the woman out of the ambulance, which in the end the paramedics did, but not before she slaps the injured man’s legs. “Get her down, get her down!” People insist.

Once downstairs, the woman, enraged, kicks against the ambulance, before being removed from the scene.

“Take her away, take her away!” say those who were present. When a man asks her how she is going to ask for her cell phone password, the woman points out that the man would have been unfaithful to her “with a neighbor”, while a police officer takes her away.