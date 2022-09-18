Colombia displaces Russia and is now the fourth largest market for Ecuadorian products | Economy | News

The reduction of Ecuadorian exports to Russia -which has been at war with Ukraine for six months- positioned Colombia as the fourth main destination for non-mining non-oil products from Ecuador with an increase in sales in plastic and manufactured goods, shrimp, wood boards and vegetable oils to that country.

In total, exports from January to July 2022 reach $19,590 million: $7,202 million for oil, $1,621 million for mining and $10,767 million for other products and of the latter, 24% went to China, 22% to United States, 20% to the European Union (EU) and 5% to Colombia.

Bananas closed the first half with numbers in the red and could end the year with losses of $220 million

All these destinations represent more foreign exchange for the country so far this year. Non-mining non-oil exports to China have doubled compared to 2021 from $1,294 million to $2,606 million; the United States have a growth of 16%, those of the European Union 6% and those of Colombia 31%.

Until June, Russia was the fourth market with $463 million, which already represented a general drop of 6% and much more pronounced falls in shrimp, flowers, fishery products and coffee. Now it is Colombia with $542 million and with figures up to July provided by the Ecuadorian Federation of Exporters (Fedexpor).

Exports to Colombia have increased by 31% in those seven months of the year, but imports have also increased, so the trade balance with that country remains with a growing deficit, now of $562 million.

Sales in Ecuador grow by 13%. In which cities and provinces is there a greater increase in business?

Ecuador’s trade deficit with the world is $2,129 million, excluding oil and mining, but including them the balance is positive at $2,244 million. And it is that the total imports to July is $ 17,346 million. Purchases have a growth of 36%, which is greater than the 32% increase in total exports. And that is explained mainly, indicates Fedexpor, by the increase in imports of raw materials by 31% and fuels by 85%.

Among the main export products, shrimp continues to rise sharply with $4.5 billion exported last July. In October 2021, it reached the record figure of $4,174 million and closed that year with $5,078 million. While bananas continue to decline in relation to what was exported last year, now their sales are at $1,937 million.

And among the main imported products, those with the highest growth are fertilizers by 50%, whose main supplier is Russia, and animal feed by 41% compared to 2021 and which is mainly from the United States. (YO)