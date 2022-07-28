Colombia Extradites Drug Trafficker Nicknamed “Falcón” Who Had Links to Dominican Republic Cartels

The Colombian authorities extradited this Wednesday Juan Jose Valencia Zuluaga, alias “Falcon”, one of the main leaders of the Clan del Golfo, dedicated to the financing of this criminal group, and three other people who will be tried in the US, reported Colombian authorities.

“Falcón” was captured by the Police in an operation on May 7 in the city of Medellín and is accused of being in charge of all the collection of drug trafficking finances for the Clan del Golfo, the largest criminal gang in Colombia.

The police investigation also indicates that he was in charge of ordering the collection of taxes from other drug traffickers who used his routes.

It is estimated that he sent at least eight tons of cocaine monthly from the cities of Barranquilla, Cartagena and Santa Marta to the United States, Central America and Europe.

For this, he established links with cartels in the Netherlands, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Belgium.

According to the investigations “he had become the main promoter of the Erlin Pino Duarte structure, with special interference in the Colombian Caribbean Coast” and used false documents, including an Italian passport.

It was recognized for its “tremendous luxuries and incredible collection of high-end vehicles that were seized from him,” the police said in a statement.

The Clan del Golfo is in the sights of the Colombian authorities, especially after the upsurge in violence in the country led by this criminal gang in response to the extradition to the United States of its top boss, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel”.

Along with “Falcón” will be extradited Santiago Alirio Gómez Rivera, Jonatan Bohórquez Amaya and the US citizen Mark Scott Grenon, captured by the Prosecutor’s Office in 2020 in Santa Marta for drug counterfeiting.