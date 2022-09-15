Colombia falls among the best countries to retire according to ranking – Personal Finance – Economy

For the tenth consecutive time, Natixis Investment Management, a French asset management and investment fund company, presented the long-awaited Global Retirement Index that is produced annually. The results? A great wave of concern and uncertainty due to the growing pressure that the pension system is facing in some territories throughout the globe.

The report, which presents a detailed analysis of the nations that provide greater pension security, evaluated 44 countries around the world through 18 performance sub-indices grouped into four large groups.

– Health: Life expectancy, per capita health spending, and uninsured health spending

– Finances in retirement: Dependence on old age, bank loans in arrears, inflation, interest rates, fiscal pressure, factors that affect the national economy due to governance and public debt.

– Quality of life: Happiness, air quality, water and sanitation, biodiversity, habitat and environmental factors.

– Material well-being: Income equality, per capita income and unemployment.

The company evaluated 44 countries worldwide across 18 performance sub-indices.

The results were not at all encouraging for a few Latin American countries and, especially, for Colombia, which fell precipitously to position 42 of the 44 markets evaluated in the Global Retirement Index (GRI) ranking.

Inflation, market volatility and low interest rates are some of the factors that could be hitting pension funds, according to the GRI.

Apparently, the picture does not look very good when it comes to achieving a healthy and safe retirement. If not, the figures that support that 2022 could be one of the worst years to retire in recent times.

Is Colombia a good country to retire?



According to the data revealed by the international investigation of the French company, the Colombian country fell in terms of security for retirement.

The numbers don’t lie: After being in 40th place for the year 2021, he fell two positions and became worthy of the 42nd place in the ranking in 2022. In other words, it went from having an overall score of 45 percent last year to a much lower percentage so far this year.

34 percent is the world score that gives Colombia the title of the penultimate worst country to retire in 2022. Much of its fall in the list is due to some study sub-indices that revealed that the Latin American nation does not show any improvement, especially in quality of life and material well-being.

Colombia fell in the list of pension security.

In this way, their results were as follows:

– Ranked 17th in the retirement finance category, holding steady from last year’s 62 percent. While a decade ago, in 2012, it reached a percentage of 69.

– It took the 37th position in health, while obtaining 60 percent this year, compared to 61 percent in 2021 and 42 percent in 2012.

– In terms of quality of life, it reached position number 38 thanks to the 56 percent that it obtained this 2022 compared to the 59 percent that it took last year.

However, if you look back a decade, it is a figure that has been steadily declining. By 2012 this factor reached a percentage of 72.

– Perhaps one of the sub-indices in which the Colombian country fared the worst is in material well-being, since it was ranked 43rd on the list. It got 6% in 2022, up from 19% in 2021; and 15% in 2012.

Difficult decisions will have to be made as policy makers struggle to reconcile balance sheets with public pension and healthcare benefit commitments

Given the revealing panorama, José Luis León, the head of Natixis IM for Colombia and Peru, assured in the report that: “The challenges we face now and will face in the future are clear. Getting retirement right and helping individuals to live with dignity after their working years is a fundamental sustainability issue for society”.

In addition, he did not miss the opportunity to make a call to the leaders, who, according to him, will have to face complex situations. “Difficult decisions will have to be made as policymakers struggle to reconcile balance sheets with public pension and healthcare benefit commitments,” he concluded.

Apart from Colombia, what other countries have low rates of pension security?



According to the list made by Natixis Investment Management, the Colombian nation is preceded in the ranking by countries such as Turkey (position 41), Greece (position 40), China (position 39), Spain (position 38) and Russia (position 37). ).

In the case of Greece and Turkey, both territories have remained in the last positions of the list. Last year Turkey had the unwelcome label of being the country with the lowest rating for finances in retirement (43%), which is precisely the backbone of the ranking.. This year, the percentage remained the same.

India was ranked 44th on the list. That is, the last position.

For its part, India, the vast country of South Asia, was positioned last in the list, reaching a score of 3 percent in quality of life, 13 percent in material well-being, 4 percent in health and 62 percent in retirement finance, a category in which it outperformed Turkey, Greece, Mexico and Latvia.

the top 5

1. Norway

The Scandinavian country was one of the territories that presented a masterful recovery. After remaining in third place for four consecutive years, he came back and emerged as the leader of the list this 2022. And it is not for less, the percentages of his sub-indices show a high retirement security.

Norway had one of the highest health ratings (91%) along with countries like Luxembourg and Japan, which ranked 7th and 22nd, respectively. Compared to the previous year, it achieved a growth of 1 percent, since in 2021 it achieved a percentage of 90.

The health index of the Scandinavian country is very high.

As for the rest of the factors evaluated, it was not far behind either. The northern European nation scored 69 percent on retirement finances, 87 percent on quality of life and 79 percent on material well-being for an overall score of no less than 81 percent.

2. Switzerland



The Swiss country returned to repeat position as in the previous year. No other territory, apart from Norway, Luxembourg and Japan, could beat their strong percentage in terms of health and quality of life.

With a score of 90 per cent for health, 74 per cent for retirement finances, 86 per cent for quality of life and 69 per cent for material well-being, Switzerland remained in second place.

Switzerland remained in second place on the list just like last year.

His total score (80%) fell short of taking Norway’s top spot on this hard-fought list.

3. Iceland



The Nordic island nation was one of the big surprises in the ranking. CWith an overall rating of 79 per cent compared to 83 per cent last year, he fell two positions short of the top spot he had grown accustomed to for three years in a row. The crown was considerably taken from him by Norway.

What did not change was the low figure it reached in retirement finances, a category in which it obtained a percentage of 68. While in sub-indices such as health, quality of life and material well-being it achieved results of 88, 86 and 77 percent, respectively.

Iceland got an overall rating of 79 percent.

It should be noted that in 2021 its valuation in equal income, per capita income and unemployment increased by five points, unlike in 2022.

4. Ireland

No nation was able to take fourth place from the European parliamentary republic that remains, like last year, among the competitive top 5 of the list.. This time he managed to ensure his permanence with a high health index (89%) and stable percentages in the other general areas.

Although it surpasses many other territories evaluated, the reality is that some of its scores are very low. Great proof of this is that he only had one indicator above 80%: health. In the case of retirement finances, it reached 70 percent, while in quality of life and material well-being, it reached 80 and 67 percent, respectively.

Ireland’s highest indicator was health at 89 per cent.

His overall score was 76 percent.

5. Australia

The country from the oceanic continent narrowly managed to break into the tight top 5, leaving behind nations such as New Zealand (sixth place), Luxembourg (seventh place), the Netherlands (eighth place), Denmark (ninth place) and the Dominican Republic. Czech (10th place).

For this year, the Commonwealth of Australia climbed two positions, going from seventh place in 2021 to fifth place in 2022, placing itself in the old space of the Netherlands.

Australia beat countries like New Zealand and Luxembourg.

According to the results obtained in the GRI, their results were as follows: health (88%), finances in retirement (72%), quality of life (77%) and material well-being (66%). All this for an overall rating of 75 percent, a lower number than its predecessor, Ireland.

The definitive ranking

1. Norway

2. Switzerland

3. Iceland

4. Ireland

5. Australia

6. New Zealand

7. Luxembourg

8. Netherlands

9. Denmark

10. Czech Republic

11. Germany

12. Finland

13. Sweden

14. Austrian

15. Canada

16. Israel

17. Republic of Korea

18. United States

19. United Kingdom

20. Belgium

21. Slovenia

22. Japan

23. Malt

24. France

25. Estonian

26. Poland

27. Singapore

28. Portugal

29. Cyprus

30. Slovakia

31. Italy

32. Hungary

33. Lithuania

34. Chili

35. Latvia

36. Mexico

37. Russia

38. Spain

39.Chinese

40. Greece

41. Turkey

42. Columbia

43. Brazil

44. India

The report also stated that: “The significant increase in the prices of oil, food and housing are reducing the purchasing power of pensioners and represent a fundamental economic lesson for those who plan their job closure. Financial professionals around the world say that underestimating the impact of inflation is the number one mistake investors make in their retirement planning..

