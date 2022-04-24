Colombia has the lowest impact from covid-19 since the pandemic began, is the mask maintained?
According to the most recent data provided by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, to date the country has the lowest levels of damage of covid-19 since the pandemic began.
Currently, ICU beds used by covid pathology in Colombia it’s only 88, A low figure considering that during the omicron wave there were 2,272 people in intensive care and at the third peak close to 7,000.
However, although the indicators are favorable, the Minister of Health Fernando Ruiz explained that it is a calm situation “that should be reviewed with caution”, since it is just the beginning of a certain stability and to guarantee its permanence. must be completed at least 42 days as well.
Likewise, the head of the portfolio was emphatic in stating that until the country reaches an epidemiological period with sustained endemic behavior, The use of the mask must be maintained.
Today, the use of face masks not only protects against covid-19. Throughout history, in April and May there have been epidemiological peaks of other respiratory pathologies, however, in the last two years there has been a low incidence.
Analyze the situation in China
When reviewing the affectation that China is currently experiencing, Minister Ruiz indicated that the zero covid policy, although it was effective for a year and a half, against the Omicron variant was negative given the propagation capacity of the lineage.
“On the other hand, in China the vaccination effort has been important, but in other countries it has been more intensive. Covid-19 is a virus that reaches where people hide, that’s why it is best to accept nature of the virus and attack the virus from the population,” said the health authority.