Colombia has the lowest impact from covid-19 since the pandemic began, is the mask maintained?

According to the most recent data provided by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, to date the country has the lowest levels of damage of covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Currently, ICU beds used by covid pathology in Colombia it’s only 88, A low figure considering that during the omicron wave there were 2,272 people in intensive care and at the third peak close to 7,000.

However, although the indicators are favorable, the Minister of Health Fernando Ruiz explained that it is a calm situation “that should be reviewed with caution”, since it is just the beginning of a certain stability and to guarantee its permanence. must be completed at least 42 days as well.

Likewise, the head of the portfolio was emphatic in stating that until the country reaches an epidemiological period with sustained endemic behavior, The use of the mask must be maintained.