Colombia is runner-up in the Three-Cushion Team Billiards World Cup

Pedro González and Huberney Cataño, Colombian billiard players, managed to reach the subtitle of the 34th edition of the World Billiards Team Championship by not being able to beat the Turkish couple in the final.

The national athletes were surpassed in this instance of the orbital event by Tayfun Tasdemir and Can Capak, from Turkey, four games to nil. González, on the one hand, lost his match against Tasdemir with a score of 36-40, in 29 innings.

For his part, Cataño was defeated by Capak with a final result of 22-40. The above, in just 18 entries. It should be remembered that the Colombian duo equalized with South Korea, for the quarterfinals, and beat Germany in the semifinal instance. This, before accessing the final round of the international event.

More Colombians in other sports that shine abroad

The national athlete, Laura Rodríguez, achieved two new national youth records in the America Cup Final/Champions Challenge, an ice skating competition that closes the 2021-2022 season.

Laura Michelle starred in the second day of the championship by setting the national record in the 1,500 meters of her category and finishing in third place in the event. Rodríguez, competing against athletes from the senior category, achieved his best mark of the season by stopping the stopwatches in 2:04:49.

In addition, during the third day of competitions, the Colombian skater, in the 1,000 meters, achieved her second record in the America Cup. This, by imposing a record of 1:20:62. The junior Mariana Franco and the senior Andrés Felipe Campo achieved records in the different tests carried out, the most important being a fourth place for Andrés Felipe Campo in the mass start of elimination.

In the weights, Colombia, with 12 medals scored in the medal table, started its participation in the Manuel Martínez In Memoriam Tournament positivelyweightlifting event developed in Havana, Cuba.

In the first place, Miguel Suárez, in the men’s 55 kg, won three golds corresponding to the snatch, the clean and jerk and the total of the category. In addition, the Colombian set two Pan American records and achieved a final mark of 230 kilograms.

Meanwhile, in the same category as Suárez, Yostin Torralvo was the second best in the group and took all three silver medals thanks to a total of 230 kilos lifted. Habib De Las Salas did the same and became the second Colombian with triple gold in the contest. This, in the male 61 kilograms and a final record of 260 kg lifted.

On the other hand, in the women’s category, Manuela Berrío won a silver and a bronze in the 49-kilogram category. In addition, Antonina Moya took a bronze in the 55 kg.

In swimming, Juan Daniel García and Camilo Marrugo, swimmers of the Colombian National Team who recently participated in the Junior Pan American Games, stood out for their performances in the United States National Championship.

Marrugo, for one, posted a time of 46.56 in the 100-yard butterfly. This, to culminate in fourth position. In addition, the Colombian swimmer set an event record in the 100-meter freestyle with 43.74 recorded. For his part, García obtained a time of 53.20 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke and finished in sixth position.