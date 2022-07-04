Colombia is the early champion of the Bolivarian Games!

With more than 260 medals, Colombia made their home respected and won the Bolivarian Games again.

In the absence of two days of competition, Colombia is already the champion of these fairs, where today medals were awarded in Athletics, Track Cycling, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Trampoline Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Taekwondo, Tennis, Table tennis and sports shooting.

Track cycling

Male Keirin: Kevin Quintero and Santiago Ramírez were gold and silver respectively for Colombia. Vicente Alejandro Ramírez from Chile was bronze.

Male Madison: With 117 points, Juan Esteban Arango and Jordan Parra won the event and the gold for Colombia. Venezuela was silver with 31 points and Chile bronze with 28 points.

Female Madison: With 34 points, Colombians Lina Rojas and Mariana Herrera won the gold. With 29 points Venezuela was silver and with 25 Chile was bronze.

taekwondo

Women’s 49kg Kyorugi: The Colombian Andrea Martínez won the final 2-0 against the Venezuelan Virginia Del Carmen Dellan and was gold. The bronzes went to Chilean Deisy Karina Guelet and Panamanian Karoline Stephanie Castillo.

58kg Male Kyorugi: With a score of 2-0, Colombian Jefferson Ochoa defeated Venezuelan Yohandry Jose Granadp and won the gold. The bronzes were won by Raymiguel Marcial Barreto from Peru and Yeuri De Los Santos Valoy from the Dominican Republic.

Women’s Single Poomsae: With 7.31 points, the Colombian Laura Olarte was the gold medal. She was followed by the Peruvian Gabriela Margarita Castillo with 7.14 points and Daniela Michelle Rodríguez from Panama with 7.07 points.

Men’s Single Poomsae: Colombian Isaac Mateo Vélez added 7.43 points and finished with the silver medal. With 7.50 the Peruvian Hugo Xavier Del Castillo was gold and with 7.24 Fernando Andrés Salgado from Ecuador was bronze.

Rhythmic gymnastics

3 ribbons + 2 female balls: With a total of 16,900 points, Colombia won the silver medal. It was surpassed by Venezuela with 18,450 and Guatemala took the bronze with 13,600.

With a total of 16,900 points, Colombia won the silver medal. It was surpassed by Venezuela with 18,450 and Guatemala took the bronze with 13,600. women’s 5 hoops: Colombia repeated the silver medal, Venezuela the gold and Guatemala the bronze.

Colombia repeated the silver medal, Venezuela the gold and Guatemala the bronze. female hoop: The Colombians Lina Dussán (29,500 points) and Vanessa Galindo (27,000) were gold and silver respectively. Sophia Fernández (25,300) from Venezuela was bronze.

The Colombians Lina Dussán (29,500 points) and Vanessa Galindo (27,000) were gold and silver respectively. Sophia Fernández (25,300) from Venezuela was bronze. female ribbon: Vanessa Galindo was bronze (23,500), the Venezuelan Maria Waleska Ojeda was gold (24,300) and the silver for the Chilean Javiera Victoria Rubilar (23,600).

Vanessa Galindo was bronze (23,500), the Venezuelan Maria Waleska Ojeda was gold (24,300) and the silver for the Chilean Javiera Victoria Rubilar (23,600). Female Clubs: Vanessa Galindo added her third medal, this time gold with 26.80 points. Cibelle Anahí González from Bolivia won the silver (22.80 points) and the bronze went to Isabella Victoria Bellizzio from Venezuela with 22.70 points.

Vanessa Galindo added her third medal, this time gold with 26.80 points. Cibelle Anahí González from Bolivia won the silver (22.80 points) and the bronze went to Isabella Victoria Bellizzio from Venezuela with 22.70 points. female ball: Gold and silver for Colombians Vanessa Galindo and Lina Dussan. Javiera Victoria Rubilar from Chile was bronze.

Struggle

Greco-Roman 60 kg: Gold for Colombian Dicther Hans Toro who beat Peruvian Joao Marco Benavides 7-1. The bronze went to Raiber Jose Rodriguez.

Greco-Roman 87 kg: Another gold for Colombia after the victory of Carlos Andrés Muñoz 9-1 against the Venezuelan Luis Eduardo Montaño. The bronze was won by Pool Edinson Ambrosio from Peru.

Greco-Roman 67 kg: The bronze medal went to the Colombian Julián Horta, the gold went to the Ecuadorian Andrés Roberto Montaño and the bronze went to Neiser Marimón from Venezuela.

Greco-Roman 130 kg: Colombian Crhistian Bravo Valencia was bronze after falling 0-9 to Chilean Yasmani Acosta, who won gold after beating Venezuelan Jose Diaz 9-0.

Greco-Roman 77 kg: Another bronze medal for Colombia won by José Esteban Mosquera. The silver went to Luis Alfredo de León from the Dominican Republic and the gold to the Venezuelan Wuilexis De Jesus Rivas.

Greco-Roman 97 kg: Fourth bronze for Colombia by Haner Armando Ramírez, gold for Luillys Pérez from Venezuela and silver for Carlos Alberto Adames from the Dominican Republic.

trampoline gymnastics

Women’s Singles: Gold for the Colombian Katish Hidari Hernández with a score of 50.970. The silver medal went to Mariana Micaela Espejo from Bolivia (44,430 points) and the bronze to Rebeca Asenat Cordero from Venezuela (43,680 points).

Men’s singles: Two medals for Colombia courtesy of Ángel Hernández’s gold (54.06 points) and Álvaro Calero’s silver (53.28 points). Junior Antonio Mateo from the Dominican Republic was bronze (50.26 points).

Weightlifting

Women’s snatch up to 64 kg: With 105 kg lifted, the Colombian Nathalia Llamosa was gold. She followed by her compatriot Julieth Alejandra Rodriguez with 102 kg lifted. Kareen Lucia Fernández from Venezuela was bronze (93 kg).

With 105 kg lifted, the Colombian Nathalia Llamosa was gold. She followed by her compatriot Julieth Alejandra Rodriguez with 102 kg lifted. Kareen Lucia Fernández from Venezuela was bronze (93 kg). Snatch up to 71 kg female: The Colombian Mari Leivis Sánchez was a silver medal with 111 kg lifted. Her compatriot Miyareth Mendoza was bronze with 110 kg, the gold went to Ecuadorian Angie Paola Palacios with 112 kg.

The Colombian Mari Leivis Sánchez was a silver medal with 111 kg lifted. Her compatriot Miyareth Mendoza was bronze with 110 kg, the gold went to Ecuadorian Angie Paola Palacios with 112 kg. Clean and jerk up to 64 kg women: Julieth Alejandra Rodriguez won the gold for Colombia with 128 kg. Nathalia Llamosa was silver with 126 kg and Ecuadorian Maria Alexandra Escobar was bronze with 115 kg.

Julieth Alejandra Rodriguez won the gold for Colombia with 128 kg. Nathalia Llamosa was silver with 126 kg and Ecuadorian Maria Alexandra Escobar was bronze with 115 kg. Clean and jerk up to 71 kg female: Mari Leivis Sánchez won her second gold with 135 kg, Miyareth Mendoza this time was silver with 132 kg and Ecuadorian Angie Paola Palacios was bronze with 130 kg.

Mari Leivis Sánchez won her second gold with 135 kg, Miyareth Mendoza this time was silver with 132 kg and Ecuadorian Angie Paola Palacios was bronze with 130 kg. Snatch up to 81 kg male: Colombian Gustavo Adolfo Maldonado won the silver medal with 134 kg. The Venezuelan Darvin Jesús Castro with 145 kg was gold and the Dominican Yendri Alexander Benitez with 133 kg was bronze.

Colombian Gustavo Adolfo Maldonado won the silver medal with 134 kg. The Venezuelan Darvin Jesús Castro with 145 kg was gold and the Dominican Yendri Alexander Benitez with 133 kg was bronze. Snatch up to 89 kg male: Gold for the Colombian Santiago Rodallegas with 170 kg, silver for the Ecuadorian Iván Andrés Escudero with 150 kg and bronze for Nerwis Alejandro Maneiro from Venezuela with 147 kg.

Gold for the Colombian Santiago Rodallegas with 170 kg, silver for the Ecuadorian Iván Andrés Escudero with 150 kg and bronze for Nerwis Alejandro Maneiro from Venezuela with 147 kg. Clean and jerk up to 81 kg men: Another silver medal for Gustavo Adolfo Maldonado, he was again surpassed by the Venezuelan Darvin Jesús Castro and Yendri Alexander Benitez was bronze again.

Another silver medal for Gustavo Adolfo Maldonado, he was again surpassed by the Venezuelan Darvin Jesús Castro and Yendri Alexander Benitez was bronze again. Clean and jerk up to 89 kg men: Santiago Rodallegas repeated gold, Ecuadorian Iván Andrés Escudero repeated silver and Nerwis Alejandro Maneiro from Venezuela repeated bronze.

Swimming

Women’s 4x100m medley relay: The gold went to the Colombian team, the silver to the Venezuelan team and the bronze to Peru.

Men’s 100m backstroke: Gold by Omar Pinzón and bronze by David Céspedes for Colombia. Charles Hockin from Paraguay hung the silver.

Men’s 200m breaststroke: Third Colombian gold of the day in swimming for Jorge Murillo, who beat the Panamanian Bernhard Tyler Christianson who was silver and the Chilean Mariano Lazzerini.

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay: The Colombian team was bathed in gold again, the Venezuelan was silver and the Paraguayan bronze.

Women’s 400m medley: Silver medal for the Colombian Samantha Antonella Baños, she was surpassed by the Peruvian Maria Fe Machuca and the bronze was won by Mariana Cote from Venezuela.

Men’s 400m medley: Santiago Ángel Corredor was silver for Colombia. The gold went to Matheo Fabrizio Mateos from Paraguay and his compatriot Matías López was bronze.

Women’s 100m backstroke: Bronze for the Colombian Jimena Leguizamon, who was surpassed by the Krystal Denisse Lara who was silver and the Peruvian Mckenna Victoria De Bever who was gold.

Women’s 200m breaststroke: Colombian Karina Alexandra Vivas won the bronze medal. The gold went to Mercedes Carolina Toledo from Venezuela and the silver to Emily Marie Santos from Panama.

Women’s 200m freestyle: Another bronze for Colombia from Karen Durango. Krystal Denisse Lara from the Dominican Republic was gold and Maria Victoria Yegres from Venezuela was silver.

Athletics

Women’s 200m: Colombian Shary Julisa Vallecilla was the gold winner, followed by Orangy Jiménez from Venezuela and Gabriela Anahí Suárez from Ecuador.

Men’s triple jump: With a jump of 16.11 meters, the Colombian Geiner Moreno won the silver medal. With 16.57, Leodan Manuel Torrealba from Venezuela won the silver; and with 15.93 the Ecuadorian Steeven Gregory Palacios was bronze.

Tennis

mixed doubles: The Colombian duo made up of Yuliana Lizarazo and Juan Sebastián Gómez lost two sets to zero against Ecuador and kept the silver medal.

Table tennis

Women’s doubles: Colombians Cory Tellez and Manuela Echeverry defeated the Dominican Republic duo 3-1 and won the gold medal. The bronze went to Ecuador and Venezuela.

Men’s doubles: Colombians Santiago Montes and Camilo González fell 3-0 to the Chilean duo and won the bronze medal. The Chileans lost the final 3-1 to the Ecuadorians and won the silver medal.

Mixed doubles: After losing 3-0 in the semifinal against Chile, the Colombian duo of Santiago Montes and Manuela Echeverry walked away with the bronze. The Chilean pairs were gold and silver.

In sports shooting and open water swimming, Colombia did not add medals.

Tomorrow medals will be awarded in Athletics, 3×3 Basketball, Handball, Equestrian, Water Skiing, Soccer, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Swimming, Taekwondo, Tennis, Archery and Triathlon.

medal table here

