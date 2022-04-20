Colombia national team: how much does a high-level coach cost? Football Federation seeks | Colombia selection

“The ideal is to look for the person, hopefully specialized in national teams, although everyone had a first time. Soccer is one, the nationality can be anyone.” Words by Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Federation (FCF), about the Search for a new coach of the Colombian National Team after the departure of Reinaldo Rueda.

It is so broad, so abstract, that it really gives the idea that anyone can get the job. But the reality is that it is not, that very particular conditions are needed, related to the experience and knowledge of the environment that he will find.

The question is, how much does a DT that meets so many requirements cost? It depends on what is considered expensive and what is cheap. And there the salary scale of the coaches who led the last World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar is key to have a clear idea.

According to a report from the Primicias Ecuador site, from 2020, the FCF would have to be considering an annual income close to 3 million euros for the chosen one. According to his accounts, Tite, the highest paid in the region, earns 3.9 million, and 3 million would be the salary of Carlos Queiroz and Reinaldo Rueda, the last coaches of the Colombian National Team who failed to reach the World Cup. .

If you are wondering about Ricardo Gareca, the coach that many want, or about Gustavo Alfaro, the DT who, before returning Ecuador to a World Cup, was an analyst for Colombia in the Qualifiers for the Caracol channel, pay attention to the costs: 3.7 million dollars a year is worth ‘El Tigre’ and 1.6 million is worth the intellectual author of 6-1, according to the source. Then there was the teacher Óscar Tabárez, about 2.7 million (Diego Alonso, his replacement, would not be far behind).

But keep this pearl in mind: when Argentina decided to take the risk of leaving Lionel Scaloni to a former player from the albiceleste, and eventually convinced himself to ratify it, the agreement was one of the most beneficial: 500 thousand dollars costs the strategist of the second best team in the Qualifiers. How’s business? It is a pity that in Colombia the saying applies: ‘no one is a prophet in his land’.

Of course, if the idea were to go from a Clio to a Ferrari, the world has technicians for all tastes. For example, Marcelo Gallardo, another of the “cravings” of thousands of fans in the country, there would be no way to get him out of River Plate for less than 5 million dollars per year, according to different versions. Do you see how the accounts do not give?

And that’s where the list goes: a report by L’Equipe says that whoever wants Diego Simeone, the best paid in the world, must have 40 million euros a year in the bank; to Pep Guardiola (sounds for Brazil), 23 million; Jürgen Klopp, Luis Díaz’s boss in Liverpool, 17.5 million euros; to Mauricio Pochettino (another that sounded for Argentina), 13.4 million per year. And so. Nor why continue reviewing what is not available to anyone on this side of the world.

The FCF will take its time not only to avoid the mistakes of the past with Queiroz and Rueda, but also to do the math. It is true that football is an almost inexhaustible source of wealth. But also that not qualifying for the World Cup directly impacts your pocket and that will force you to shuffle intelligently.