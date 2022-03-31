Colombia National Team: Pibe liquidated James and Falcao after elimination

The Colombia selection was eliminated from world cup qatar 2022 and the reactions have not been long in coming from various football personalities.

One of the most anticipated opinions was that of the ‘Kid’ Valderrama, who regretted that Colombia could not go to its third World Cup date in a row.

“Thanks for the two World Cups in a row, guys. This continues, this is football, but the miracle did not happen. Let’s go forward”, said the ‘Pibe’ on YouTube.

Valderrama, in fact, said goodbye to the generation led by players like James Rodríguez and Falcao García, who very surely faced their last challenges with the tricolor team.

“Colombia beat Venezuela in that country after 26 years. 1-0 with a goal from James Rodríguez. So far we got, these were not our qualifiers. We are left without a world cup. Until next time guys”, he added.

The Colombian national team, through the Federation, could announce the departure of coach Reinaldo Rueda in the coming days.

According to what Antena 2 learned, the coach ended his contract with the coffee growers, being eliminated from Qatar 2022.