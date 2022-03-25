Colombia National Team Qualifying match against Venezuela waiting for help in Lima and Santiago | Colombia selection

The Colombian National Team already knows what its destination will be, at least for the last date of the Qualifiers and what it can aspire to. The four direct quotas to Qatar 2022 are more than defined between Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay. It will be necessary to determine who will stay with the playoff.

Colombia must already leave behind all the options it had, points it lost and goals that were not. It only remains to think about achieving that long-awaited fifth place, right now.

The tricolor must go to Venezuela to seek their classification. The accounts are clear, win or win. Also, hope that Peru does not beat Paraguay in Lima. If he draws against the red wine, he will have to hope that Chile does not beat Uruguay and that the Incas lose.

The Guarani arrive with nothing to lose, hoping to finish one more Qualifiers and without reaching the World Cup, which they haven’t done since 2010. The tricolor will be on the lookout, hoping for a victory for the red-and-white. Anything can happen and Paraguay is once again definitive in Colombia’s path to a World Cup.

All this only leads us to remember what has happened in the recent Qualifiers, where the last day has been full of controversy, due to the results that occurred at that time, in addition to the actions of some teams, who gave a hand to others .

Case Uruguay Argentina in 2002, where the tie in Montevideo left Colombia without World Cup options. Same case in 2006. The most recent, brings to mind the famous and called ‘Pact of Lima’, where Peru and Colombia were involved.

It should be remembered that in that duel, Incas and Colombians equaled somewhat, letting time pass in the final minutes, because with the results that were given and that of Lima, both agreed to Russia 2018.

The accounts are there, results here and there for Colombia to reach the playoffs, reminding those incidents. It will not be easy, since Venezuela will aim to eliminate the tricolor, while a positive result is expected in Lima.