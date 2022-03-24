Colombia National Team: recount, accounts to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup – International Soccer – Sports

The Colombian National Team already has its call ready to seek the miracle of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cupsomething that was greatly complicated by the latest results in the tie.Colombian National Team: the five conclusions of the Rueda call-up

The team led by Reinaldo Rueda hasn’t won for seven games and what’s more serious, they didn’t score goals in those games. With 646 minutes without scoring, Colombia has the third worst goalless streak in qualifying history, only surpassed by Paraguay’s 674 without scoring and by Venezuela’s 669 between 1997 and 2000.

Colombia National Team: James and those summoned for the end of the tie

However, to Colombia still has a chance to fight the playoffalthough he no longer depends on himself: he has to win the two games he has left, against Bolivia and Venezuela, and wait for results.

The results that Colombia should expect

The game against the Bolivians will be on March 24 in Barranquilla and the game against José Pékerman’s new team will be five days later in Puerto Ordaz. Both will be at 6 pm, Colombia time.

Colombia’s accounts go through what rivals do. If Peru wins any of the two remaining games (against Uruguay, in Montevideo, or against Paraguay, in Lima), it will become unattainable. The same happens with Uruguay, if it manages to defeat Peru or Chile.

‘Stop fucking around’: Carlos Antonio Vélez before the National Team’s call

On the other hand, if Peru draws the two remaining games and Colombia wins them, Rueda’s team would surpass Gareca’s, by goal difference.

There is even an option for Colombia to qualify with a win and a draw: that Peru and Chile lose the two remaining games.

Are there still options to fight for a direct quota?

Moreover, there is still a possibility that Colombia will qualify directly for the World Cup, without going through the playoffs: it must win both games, that Uruguay and Peru draw in Montevideo, that the light blue lose against Chile and that the Peruvians do not beat Paraguay. . Oh, and that Chile does not beat Brazil. It is hard but not impossible.

