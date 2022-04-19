Colombia National Team: the candidates that sound for technical director – International Soccer – Sports

Officialized the departure of Reinaldo Rueda from the position as DT of the Colombian National TeamNow it is expected that the executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation will define who will assume the position of technical director for the next tie.

Reinaldo Rueda, the man who arrived in 2021 to put out the fire in the National Team, without success, He would not continue to command the national team, as he himself said after the elimination of the World Cup in Qatar.

“The Executive Committee will analyze and evaluate the existing options or those that may exist, in order to determine who should assume the technical direction of our Colombia Men’s National Team in the near future,” says the official statement.

Unofficially, it is known that the Colombian Football Federation would take their time to choose Rueda’s replacement and that they would even wait for the end of the World Cup in Qatar to define the situation.

However, several names have begun to make a career in versions of different media, not just national ones.

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United.

Marcelo Bielsa, The Argentine, who recently left the technical direction of Leeds in the Premier League, is one of the first names with which it is speculated that he is in the folder.

According to the Onefootball page, Bielsa would set three conditions to agree to be the new Colombian coach for the next few years.

“The first condition of the former Leeds is to also take control of the U-20 team, something positive in order to put together solid processes from the lower categories, which contribute more directly to the senior team, with the birth of players young people, who don’t need adaptation in the main squad, but who get to shine and contribute,” he said.

It is noted that Marcelo Bielsa would request a long-term process to meet the goals designed“After the last difficult years it takes time to give a rebirth to the national team”, says the source.

It is not the first time that Bielsa sounds to be the coach of Colombia.

Ramon Diaz

As journalist Hernán Castillo, from Argentina, said a few weeks ago, the strategist Ramón Díaz would be on Colombia’s radar. However, for now it is a simple interest and there has been no formal offer.

Díaz is currently at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, a club where he has won three titles. It would be necessary to see in the case of a formal offer the economic issue that Díaz will ask for, which is worth clarifying that it is most likely that he would come with his son as a technical assistant.

George Louis Pinto

Jorge Luis Pinto, coach of Millionaires. Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora /CEET

The former coach of Millonarios, with experience in national teams and participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, is another of the names that have sounded in press versions to reach the position.

His extensive journey, his knowledge of the qualifiers, and his history in the National Team, are the arguments that have been detailed as cards in his favor.

Recently, Pinto stated that whoever replaces Reinaldo Rueda should do so as soon as possible. He encouraged the FCF to do so before the middle of the year.

Pinto was coach of the Colombian National Team between 2007 and 2009.

Ricardo Gareca

Ricardo Gareca regretted having lost the Copa América.

At the beginning of February, the Ecuadorian journalist Vito Muñoz, in the program Marca 90, assured that the current coach of Peru, Ricardo ‘el Tigre’ Gareca was a candidate to replace Rueda.

The Argentine has the Peruvians very close to Qatar, as they will have to play the playoff against Australia or the United Arab Emirates. So an eventual negotiation with him would depend on what happens in that playoff.

Gareca is well remembered in Colombian soccer, as he was a player for América de Cali between 1985 and 1988, he directed Santa Fe in 2005 and the Scarlets in 2006.

Even before the end of the tie, the version was leaked that Juan Carlos Osoriowho has already disassociated himself from América de Cali, would be willing to lead the National Team, even without earning a single peso.

