Colombia national team: this is the profile of the coach that the Federation is looking for – International Soccer – Sports

Ramón Jesurún, president of the Colombian Football Federation, broke his silence after the elimination of the Colombian National Team from the Qatar World Cup which will be held between November and December of this year, and after the official confirmation of the departure of Reinaldo Rueda from the technical direction of the Colombian National Team.

Jesurún, re-elected as head of the Federation with the bulk of the leadership of the executive committee a month ago, On March 17, he gave clues about the profile that the leaders prefer the new coach who will take charge of the national team to have. According to him, he said his nationality will not matter, but it will matter if he has experience leading national teams.

the new DT

“As for whether he is Colombian or foreign, we have no preference. The ideal is to look for the person, start looking for someone specialized in national teams, although all the coaches had a first time. The nationality can be any. We are on the lookout.” he affirmed, yesterday, in an interview with Caracol Radio.



He took the opportunity to say that there have been no contacts with any technician at the moment, except with the Argentines Ricardo Gareca and Gustavo Alfarocurrent coaches of Peru, which will play the World Cup play-off in June, and Ecuador, which will face Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands in Group A of the World Cup.

“We don’t have names, but the Alfaro thing is false, he has a contract with Ecuador, the same Gareca, with Peru. That press rumor that came from Alfaro is false. They are linked to a federation and in competition… It doesn’t make sense, I reject it, it’s baseless,” he said.

And when asked about the option that the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa would have, currently free and mentioned by the media, he replied: “Yes (he is free), but there are no names yet, no candidates, although there are 30,000 calls from businessmen who say they have the ideal DT for us.”

‘ASAP’



Regarding the time that will be taken for the appointment, he assured: “We do not know, the idea is that it be as soon as possible, but do it calmly. It is not a contradiction. We want to make a decision that is correct and any name (of which it is chosen) will arouse controversy. We cannot limit ourselves to waiting (for) the World Cup, hoping that it will be one of those technicians (participants). We are not going to wait until that, we are going to try to do it as soon as possible, which is not tomorrow or the day after. If circumstances force us to wait for the World Cup it would be something else. The aspiration is that it be sooner, for us it would be important as soon as possible.”

On the responsibility that falls to him as president of the Football Federation and his fellow directors of the executive committee in the elimination of the World Cup in Qatar, Jesurún stated: “The managers are always to blame, but we gave everything. When we qualified for the World Cups we were not the best managers: it was the coaches and players, and now when you lose, the managers are the bad guys. The Federation works on many fronts. That they also evaluate us for other things. In the assembly (of the Federation) the true owners of football re-elected us for four years.”

Later, in a surprise meeting with a handful of television media at the Federation’s headquarters, in the La Castellana neighborhood of Bogotá, Jesurún responded to the criticism leveled at them by fans on social networks because, regardless of their elimination, their will participate in the World Cup in Qatar: “After all, this is our activity. And if we have to go to the World Cup, then we will go. The fact that the National Team has not qualified for the World Cup does not mean that we have to self-destruct. Football is football and people believe that as managers we watch or live the same as the fans (sic), who buy a ticket, leave, go sightseeing. Not us. This is our business, our task.”

Sports