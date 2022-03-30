Colombia national team: those responsible for the elimination of Qatar 2022 – International Soccer – Sports

After two World Cups in which Colombia not only qualified, but was the protagonist and passed the group stage, now it is time to see the World Cup on television. The team did not meet the objective and will have to rethink many things to get back into the football elite.

18 games passed and Colombia matched their worst points harvest since the qualifiers are played in the round robin format. En route to South Africa 2010, when he was left out with an early date, he had stayed with 23. This time he repeated that figure, although with a better goal difference. Still, it’s failure.

Responsibility of directors



In chronological order, the first responsibility for the elimination of the 2022 Qatar World Cup is borne by the executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation, with Ramón Jesurún and Álvaro González at the helm. Beyond the fact that they had decided since Russia 2018 that José Pékerman would not continue, they preferred to play four friendly matches to fill the coffers under the command of Arturo Reyes.

The same player base that worked with Pékerman was in those games, except for the first opportunity for Luis Díaz, who played 12 minutes against Argentina. Those meetings had more of a commercial purpose than a sporting one, because without a project and without knowing what kind of coach they were going to hire, it would be difficult for them to show signs of progress.

Finally, the Federation presented on February 7, 2019, 219 days after the elimination of Russia, to the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz. And that period, in today’s football and with so little space to work, is giving away precious time.

Carlos Queiroz’s quota in elimination

Queiroz also has his share of responsibility in the elimination. It was a team that went from more to less. He excited in the 2019 Copa América, when he played a great game against Argentina and beat him 2-0, and then ended up eliminated in the quarterfinals against Chile, drawing goalless and being left out in shots from the penalty spot, without defeats in the 90 minutes and without conceding goals. Beyond the fact that many might not like his style of play, Queiroz seemed to be on the right track.

However, the friendlies after that Copa América began to show symptoms of a problem that would worsen later: there were six friendlies in which Colombia only scored four goals, in which it was difficult for them to generate options (they had three games in a row in white ) and there was a game with conspicuous defensive errors that ended up losing against Algeria (3-0). Then the pandemic came and Queiroz was unable to work with the team for a year.

The game in which the players ended the illusion

Without anesthesia, Colombia was facing the tie with the tactical memory of 2019. And after a good start, something broke in the matches against Uruguay, in Barranquilla, and Ecuador, in Quito. There were two goals, 0-3 and 6-1, which were decisive and marked the direction of the team for the worse. And there appear, always in chronological order, others directly responsible for the elimination: the players.

There was talk of internal fights, that there were blows in the dressing rooms and that the team was broken inside. And there, the Federation decided to cut to the chase and change the easiest fuse: get Queiroz out and look for another coach. “The players do not deserve this situation, they show more enthusiasm and quality than the results reflect. I am responsible and I do not want the players who wear the national team jersey and who have given Colombia a lot of glory days ago to be held responsible,” said Queiroz, taking the blame after the catastrophe in Quito.

Rueda managed to excite, but was left in debt

On January 14, 2021, Reinaldo Rueda took over for his third term as national coach, the second as property manager. And a new wave of covid-19, from the outset, forced him to wait 140 days to lead his first game, a 0-3 win against Peru that helped straighten the path somewhat in the tie.

The 2021 Copa América, with Rueda on the bench, was not as good from the numbers as Queiroz’s and even had very low-level matches. But the great game that was played against Brazil and the third place in the tournament made us think that there was room for hope, even without counting on the two references of the National Team in recent years, James Rodríguez and Falcao García.

However, there were cracks. The situation of James Rodríguez, left aside before the Cup, and his public response denying the physical problems that Rueda argued, fell badly. And then, the National Team began to lose points that were fixed in recent qualifiers, such as those of La Paz and Asunción. The points deficit grew and to this was added the worst streak in the entire history of the qualifying rounds, 684 minutes without a goal, which cost key points at home against Uruguay, Ecuador and Paraguay.

What happened yesterday is anecdote. When a team depends on other results to find an objective, the task was not done. Everyone is to blame: the players, the two coaches and the managers. Now we have to start over.

