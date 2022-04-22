Colombia National Team TODAY: They reveal Yepes’ salary as director

After the departure of Reinaldo Wheel of the technical direction of the Colombia selection, they began to ask the names of the people who would also step aside. One of them is that of the former soccer player and now sports director Mario Alberto Yepes.

The journalist from antenna 2, Carlos Antonio Velezin Big words asked about the ‘life’ of Yepes: “What about the life of Mario Alberto Yepes? Because so far we have talked about coaches, players and managers, but there is a strange guy in the shadows. What is his role? What is his contribution?

Likewise, the director of said program stated the amount that the sports director earns with the ‘tricolor’: “It is worth spending 50 million pesos a month with no visible return? I do not forget that this position was invented for him”.

“What is their influence? Do they really take it into account?in the shade what does he do? Is your work silent demolition? Does it benefit third parties? Does it leak privileged information? Your links with people like Córdoba point to what?” were the other questions from the journalist.

Finally, he added that regarding the continuity of Yepes “It is an issue that needs to be reviewed. When we talk about remodeling, starting from scratch, it includes Mr. Yepes”.

For now, the directors of the FHR They are looking for a new coach for what will be the next South American tie.