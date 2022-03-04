Colombia National Team TODAY: Yimmi Chará’s version of the dressing room fight

After the two most recent rounds of South American Qualifying in which the Colombia selection fell 1-0 to Peru and by the same score against Argentina, some rumors arose in the ‘tricolor’ environment.

One of the strongest was the fight that supposedly would have been carried out by JJames Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao Garciawhich would have meant that in Argentine territory, the Al Rayyan midfielder traveled on a bus apart from the rest of the concentrates.

However, it was known days later that the reason why James traveled away from the rest of the group due to symptoms of covid-19and from there prevention was taken.

In addition, Falcao himself denied the rumors and accused of “low and dirty” what those who were in charge of generating these speculations did.

Similarly, James joked and on the birthday of the ‘Tiger’ he launched satiresannouncing that a new ’round’ of the fight would come, and it was confirmed that the relationship has not been broken.

Now it was the end Yimmi Charawho was part of the last call, the player in charge of offering a new version, because on DirecTV he commented that “In the dressing room there was total silence after the final whistle”referring to the match against Peru.

In addition, the player mentioned that from his perspective, against the Incas it was “a great match”and that “what happened in the stadium hurt”, taking into account that the atmosphere was not the most pleasant in the Metropolitan.

Finally, he ratified the above and recalled that “We don’t share what the fans did”taking into account that there were whistles against the squad and little assimilation of the marker against.

In this way, it was confirmed from another voice participating in the National Team, that the fight on campus is just a rumor in bad taste, and on the part of the coach Renaldo Rueda, the mind is set on Bolivia and Venezuela.