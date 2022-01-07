Colombia, new clashes on the border with Venezuela. According to the UN and NGOs, it is the country with the most massacres and displaced people in the world

There Colombia begins on 2022 how 2021 ended: under the banner of violence. If possible even worse, after the carnage cost at least 27 lives, including civilians, in the clash between opposing factions of guerrillas in a rural area on the border with Venezuela. All in a crescendo of tension precisely with Caracas, between cross-accusations and strengthening of the respective military presences. In the background: the shadows on drug trafficking and the merciless figures of NGOs, which photograph a country where full respect for human rights is a rare commodity. Especially for peasants, indigenous people and social leaders.

Sunday, January 2, in the department of Arauca, have occurred armed clashes among Eln guerrillas (National Liberation Army) and Farc dissidents (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, today dissolved). In less than 24 hours the deaths were at least 27, but the ballet of the figures is not definitive. Indeed, the toll could be more serious. Over two thousand displaced persons reported by the authorities in the municipalities of Tame, Fortul, Saravena And Arauquita. To face each other, some members of the Eln (group born in the 60s from Marxist students) and of the former Farc, today transformed into the Farc party (Fuerza alternative revolucionaria del común), with which the dissidents who have returned to take up arms have no what to do.

“The most violent day of the last ten years”, second Juan Carlos Villate, defender Street number of Tame, a few kilometers from the Venezuelan federal state of Apure. The breaking of a “non-belligerent pact” between the two groups, according to the governor of Arauca Alejandro Navas Ramos. Images of civilian corpses lying on the ground circulate on social media. A real firefight between two irregular armed groups, which turned the spotlight on the instability of the South American country, historically torn by rivers of blood.

Reactions immediately a Bogota, starting with the Colombian president Iván Duque, which, after the Security Council and an operational meeting with the defense sectors, announced a strengthening of the regular military presence, in agreement with the Minister of Defense Diego Molano. The latter accuses the guerrillas of conniving with the criminal organizations that manage the rivers of cocaine in the area. Even the Colombian army, in a statement, attributed the origin of the clashes to the “control of illicit economies”. A beating and repeating of accusations, because even the Eln, with a note, has taken a position on the matter. Claiming to have acted to “defend the territory” from the enemy offensive, behind which, according to the ELN rebels, there is a plan hatched by the Colombian government and the United States, in particular by the Goddess and the CIA.

But the Colombian government has lashed out above all against Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, president considered illegitimate in Bogota. Because if on the one hand a ceasefire between armed groups is called for, even by the left-wing opposition, to protect the civilian population from hostilities, on the other hand the right-wing majority in government accuses Bolivarian Venezuela of “protecting” violent home groups. Accusations clearly rejected to the sender by Caracas, who counterattacks accusing Duque of being “the worst president of Colombia” (words of Vladimir Padrino López, Venezuelan defense minister). Indeed, the escalation of violence and the dispatch of troops by the Colombian government has led Venezuela to intensify the control of its borders by the Fanb (Fuerza armada nacional Bolivariana). It must be said that, over time, attempts at an armed incursion to the detriment of Venezuela have arisen from Colombia, often by paramilitaries. Among the best known, the so-called operation Gedeón in May 2020, when a group of Venezuelan dissidents, in agreement with the US private military company Silvercorp, tried to overthrow Maduro’s government. Without succeeding.

If 2022 begins with murders and tension, however, 2021 was no less. Yet another confirmation that the peace that was laboriously achieved with the 2016 Agreements, after more 50 years of civil war, really hard to arrive. Just a few days ago some reports came out drawn up by as many NGOs, among all Indepaz, the Institute of Development and Peace Studies. A chilling picture of violence in Colombia, in particular against peasants, indigenous people and social leaders, figures involved in the defense of human rights. Ninety-six massacres e 335 people killed in the past year. With 1284 social leaders murdered from 2016 to 31 December 2021. One of the latest victims, in chronological order, is the young singer Javier Castillo.

Again according to Indepaz data, from the 2016 to 2021 Peace Agreements, 299 signatories of the agreements were murdered. Furthermore, that Colombia does not protect human rights defenders also emerges from the NGO Front Line Defenders, according to which dei 331 human rights defenders killed worldwide, 177 were killed in Colombia alone (data refer to 2020). A continuing massacre, often by paramilitary groups, in agreement with the narcos. Not to mention the land taken from the farmers and not returned: another crime that cries out for revenge. According to the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office and Indepaz, Colombia is the country with the most massacres in the world: 286 since 2016. And again: Colombia stands out in the world ranking for the highest number of displaced persons (source: Codhes), while it reaches the second place, behind Turkey, in terms of violence against women (OECD data) and the killings of journalists: nine in the last five years, fewer than Mexico (source: Reporters Without Borders).