Colombia, one of the countries that is most looking for a ‘Sugar Daddy’ or a ‘Sugar Baby’ – People – Culture

Colombia occupies the third position in the list of Latin American countries What else are you looking for? ‘Sugar Daddy’ or ‘Sugar Baby‘via german app’MySuggarDaddy’, a site where they can find a partner. In the second position is Brazil and in the first is Mexico.

For society it is already normal to see couples with considerable differences in age, either because they are very old, or failing that, very young.

Latin American cities where the application is most used

According to data from the platform, the highest concentration of users is found in the main cities such as Mexico City, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, Bogotá and Lima. Philip Cappelletti, executive director of the site, indicated that “it is likely that these results have to do directly with the economic level of each country, as well as their opportunities.”

In Colombia, the places where this application is most used to find a partner are Bogotá and Antioquia. It is estimated that, of the 1,134 people who attend ‘MySuggarDaddy’, 81% are women, and only 19% are men. The male gender is not very interested in this activity, according to the results of the application.

Is having ‘Sugar Bbay’ and ‘Sugar Daddy’ a normal thing?

Cappelletto explained, in statements quoted by ‘Blu Radio’, that having ‘Sugar Daddy’ or ‘Sugar Baby’ It has become a lifestyle, not only for Latin America but also for European countries.

Furthermore, according to him, there are users who They have been subscribed to these platforms for more than 10 yearsespecially in Germany, where the most generated search is ‘Sugar Daddies’.

One of the policies that Cappelletti tries to clarify in the application is that, between couples, they try to leave conditions to lead a relationship that convinces them.

Trends WEATHER