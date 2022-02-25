Colombia orders the immediate return of its ambassador to Nicaragua | International

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, together with the vice president and chancellor, Marta Lucía Ramírez, in an image of May 19, 2021. Presidency of Colombia (EFE)

The Government of Iván Duque in Colombia has ordered its ambassador in Nicaragua to return immediately to Bogotá. The Foreign Ministry’s reaction is accompanied by a formal note of protest, and comes after the president of the Central American country, Daniel Ortega, who faces unprecedented international isolation after his re-election in elections considered illegitimate, has insisted on disqualifying Colombia as a “narco State”.

Given Ortega’s statements, “against the Colombian state and the entire country,” the government ordered the ambassador, former Uribe senator Alfredo Rangel, on Tuesday to “submit a note of protest to the Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry, forcefully rejecting this new offense against honor of our Nation, and asked him to return to the country immediately,” a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez, reported on Wednesday.

“The Colombian people are not only victims of drug trafficking, which grows incessantly due to the international demand for drugs, but they have also suffered from the different threats to national security, fueled above all by the money that comes from this illicit activity, which unfortunately is supported by the dictatorships that have been enthroned in our region”, says the Foreign Ministry. Bogotá therefore rejects those declarations “that unsuccessfully seek to distract the attention of the international community from the critical human rights situation and the multiple violations suffered by Nicaraguan citizens, political parties and opponents of the Ortega regime, of which it is Witness the whole world.”

The response of the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister, Denis Moncada, has been to withdraw the credentials of Ambassador Rangel, whom he points to “offensively meddling in internal affairs” with the note of protest.

Ortega had declared this week, during the commemoration of the 88th anniversary of the death of Augusto César Sandino, that “drug trafficking has taken over the United States of America. That’s where the biggest consumers are. And in what is production, Colombia. It’s a narco state.” He also pointed out the murders of social leaders in the South American country, a phenomenon that the Duque Executive has not been able to stop. Ortega had already used the adjective “narco-state” to refer to Colombia in December, when he criticized the Colombian president for questioning his government’s human rights record in international forums.

Nicaragua is going through a deep political and social crisis, aggravated by the disputed elections of last November 7, whose result Bogotá did not recognize at the time, considering it an “announced fraud.” After jailing all of his opponents before the election, Ortega, re-elected for a fifth term, is increasingly isolated. The only three heads of state who accompanied him to his inauguration on January 10 were the Cuban Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro and the Honduran Juan Orlando Hernández – arrested and accused of drug trafficking by the United States after having left the power a few days later, on January 27–.

Five months after the end of his term, Duque has been the main promoter in the region of the so-called “diplomatic siege” against the Maduro regime in neighboring Venezuela, in turn Ortega’s main international supporter. Relations between Bogotá and Managua have historically been stormy. The archipelago of San Andrés and Providencia, in the maritime confines of Colombian territory, is very close to the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua, and the waters that surround it have been the scene of a long-standing border dispute. The two capitals have spent decades disputing in international instances the demarcation of those limits, with frequent demands and diplomatic frictions that on many occasions have had Ortega as the protagonist. The crowded campaign to elect Duque’s successor has confirmed that, beyond his multiple objections to the Government’s foreign policy, the entire Colombian political spectrum agrees in his repudiation of the Managua regime.

