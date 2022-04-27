Colombia relaxes measures against COVID-19 | Her land

BOGOTÁ (AP) — Colombian President Iván Duque announced on Monday a relaxation of the measures against COVID-19 that will take effect on May 1 due to the growing coverage of vaccination and the decrease in deaths.

Colombia will eliminate the use of masks in closed spaces, with the exception of health centers, transportation, nursing homes, and educational institutions. In March the government had already withdrawn its use in open spaces.

“This work based on science allows us, by virtue of the indicators that our country registers, to give this message of optimism, take this step forward and tell Colombia that we continue in the economic reactivation, with this massive and safe vaccination,” he said. Duke in an official statement.

The president conditioned its elimination to the progress of vaccination against COVID-19 in each municipality of the country. Thus, it can only be applied by those in which 70% of the population has a double dose and 40% a booster dose.

Close to 70% of the population of Colombia, of approximately 50 million people, have two doses of the vaccine and more than 83% have at least one dose. Colombia has immunized with vaccines from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinovac.

The requirement for a vaccination certificate will also be eliminated to enter leisure establishments such as bars, restaurants, nightclubs, cinemas and massive events such as concerts and sports activities.

Colombia will require tourists complete vaccination schedules or a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before the trip or an antigen test that does not exceed 48 hours.

The South American country has decreased in recent weeks the levels of contagion and deaths, therefore the government has declared that it is at the “lowest levels of affectation of the pandemic”.

Colombia accumulates six million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 139,700 deaths.