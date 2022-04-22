Colombia reported a single death from covid-19, the lowest figure since the first death in the pandemic
Colombia reported a single death from coronavirus on Wednesday, the lowest number since the first fatality from the coronavirus pandemic was reported on March 21, 2020, and registered 248 new infections.
The victims of covid-19 in the country are as low as two years ago, when the pandemic was just beginning to circulate in national territory. Although deaths from coronavirus have dropped by 98% between the first week of February and last week, this decrease also responds to the prioritization of tests, which allow the epidemiological trail of the virus to be followed.
The numbers registered today reflect the moment that Colombia is experiencing, where life has already completely returned to normal and the only important restriction that remains is the use of face masks in closed spaces.
The day’s data raised the total number of registered cases to 6,090,246, of which 3,060 remain active, while 139,755 have died and 5,923,619 patients have overcome the disease.
The death registered today, which corresponds to previous days, occurred in the municipality of Cartago, in the department of Valle del Cauca.
New infections were reported in Bogotá (104), Valle del Cauca (21), Cundinamarca (14), and Antioquia (13).
On the other hand, the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, affirmed today that “Colombia reached 82 million doses applied against covid-19”.
“On April 18, 69,939 applied doses were reported and the PNV (National Health Plan) completed 82,062,945. Of these, 82.9% are first doses, 69% second, and 11 million reinforcements,” added the official.