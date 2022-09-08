Colombia seeks to resignify the monuments of Spanish conquerors

The image of the monument to Sebastián de Belalcázar, demolished by a group of Misak indigenous people, was one of the most symbolic during the Colombian protests of 2021. The fall of the emblematic statue of the Spanish conqueror in the city of Cali spread an effect that was felt in Bogotá and marked the urban landscape of these cities. Gonzalo Jiménez de Quesada fell from the center of the capital; The square of Los Héroes was left without Simón Bolívar riding his horse; El Dorado avenue without the Christopher Columbus of the beginning of the last century, and without Isabel la Católica at his side.

The Cali mayor’s office has decided to reinstall the statue of Belalcázar on its pedestal, but with a plaque that recalls the “violent Spanish conquest.” And with this, the debate reopens with several questions: is a plaque enough? What to do with the demolished monuments? Where to put them? How to resignify their history?

Cali has opted for a middle way that has not left the indigenous happy. The decree that orders the reinstallation of the monument indicates that the plaque must incorporate “in context all the positive and negative historical circumstances of the character in such a way that it reveals the truth of its historical being” and “recognizes the victims of the Spanish conquest.” Along with the reinstallation, other Afro and indigenous monuments will be built in different places in the city.

The text was built between the Valle History Academy and the Institute of Anthropology and History, Icahn, which was consulted about the indigenous communities that were in the area at the time of Belalcázar’s arrival. The indigenous people did not write it directly, although according to Leonardo Medina, the secretary of culture in charge of Cali, they collected the requests of the communities and also of the Afro-descendants who participated in previous dialogues. The decision has also not satisfied the “pure Hispanists” who see it as an affront.

“We also consulted conservationist measures and the dialogue was opened, but we also took into account that there is a part of society that has requested that the monument should be where it was decided in 1937”, explained the secretary. The decision was also based on the fact that it is a tourist landmark of the city, part of the Caleños’ postcard, and that changing it would imply modifying an agreement of the Municipal Council from the 1930s and changing the Territorial Ordering Plan of the city. The statue was made in Spain by the sculptor Victorio Macho, it is located in a viewpoint over the city.

The pulse for this monument is also the reflection of the tensions in a region of Colombia where there were confrontations between armed civilians and indigenous groups during the protests and racism emerged. Although they haven’t installed it yet, the Misak community has already announced “legal” actions to keep the pedestal empty. “We reject the action of reinstalling the statue of the genocidal Belalcázar or Sebastián Moyano with a bath of warm water, which is a plaque that barely recognizes us,” Luis Ussa Yau, Governor of the University Indigenous Council of the Universidad del Valle, told EL PAÍS. . Also the municipal councilor of Youth of Silvia, Cauca, says that they will try the legal channels, but that if these do not have an effect they will undertake the “legitimate” ones – which include, as they have decided collectively, to knock it down again.

Belalcázar is also considered the founder of the nearby city of Popayán. There, a figure of him located on top of the hill of Tulcán, a mountain that is considered a place of memory among the indigenous people, was also shot down. The movement of Indigenous Authorities of the Southwest staged a “trial” there in which they accused the Spanish conqueror of genocide, dispossession and land grabbing, as well as the physical and cultural disappearance of indigenous peoples.

Colombian indigenous people demolished and decapitated a statue of the Spanish conquistador Sebastián de Belalcázar in Popayán, Colombia, on September 16, 2020. STRINGER (Reuters)

In this city the process has been different. The indigenous communities have joined the University of Cauca and the mountain was declared an inalienable heritage of the Misak community. Because of that dialogue, the idea of ​​reinstalling the statue is “pretty much out of the question,” says Ussa.

Gonzalo Jiménez de Quesada, far from the pedestal

Bogotá has chosen to take the demolished figures to museums. Since the statue of the conqueror Gonzalo Jiménez de Quesada, founder of the capital, was thrown against the ground of the Rosario square, it has been far from the pedestals. In 2021, the image of his face against the floor and the Guambiano flags, of the indigenous peoples of Cauca, gave way to a series of dialogue tables and a ritual in which the Muisca community gave him a symbolic burial. On the winter solstice they gave him a funeral walk to “forgive him, let him go and heal scars”.

Since then, the monument has remained in a side garden of the Bogotá Museum, without a pedestal and with obvious signs of falling. “The restoration was museographic. It is not complete, we leave it that way with the damage because the Gonzalo is a document where the traces of its history can be read. We wanted to keep it that way and continue dialoguing”, explains Patrick Morales, anthropologist and director of the District Institute of Cultural Heritage of Bogotá (IDPC). He refers to meetings with more than 1,210 people, including students, indigenous communities and even soldiers who have passed through the museum to delve into its history. Morales says that museums are quiet settings for “difficult discussions of difficult pasts.”

In the Museum of Bogotá there are also the slabs recovered from the Monument to the Heroes, which became one of the largest stages of the protests in the city. The Heritage Institute managed to recover some slabs with the graffiti of different social groups and at the end of this month they will be installed in the room dedicated to the memory of the protest in the Museum of Bogotá. “We believe that it is not only the monument, but that it is a more complex symbolic device. We challenged, beyond the Gonzalo, the vision of monumentality, that is why we chose dialogue”, says Morales.

Bogotá’s decision is one of the many options that are developed in the world in the face of new questions about the history generated by monuments. In countries like Bolivia they have allowed the intervention of monuments such as that of Isabel la Católica, who ended up dressed in a chola skirt; in Mexico they removed the sculpture of Christopher Columbus from the emblematic Paseo de la Reforma and changed the names of some streets and figures from the Spanish conquest; In the United States, Confederate monuments were removed.

Statue of Gonzalo Jiménez de Quesada in the Museum of Bogotá. Juan Camilo Cuervo (BOGOTÁ MUSEUM)

The Government of Gustavo Petro has not yet decided what it will do with the figures that former President Iván Duque withdrew. During the social outbreak and before the demolition, the former president decided to move some of the monuments installed in the country since 1920 to the La Sabana train station. The current Ministry of Culture has responded that they are developing a project in collaboration with the National University and “are reviewing it in detail.”

No one has a single answer to the debate of the past. While Cali resignifies them and in other countries they withdraw them. The indigenous people also question it. “Of course, we also wonder. What to do with the fallen statue? We cannot deny that they are part of the history of the genocide, we cannot make them disappear because we would be erasing our history”, says Ussa, for whom the best alternative is to install them in museums. “So that the new generations do not forget our history,” says the indigenous councilor for whom the case of Bogotá is a sign of political will.

