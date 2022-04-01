Colombia: Starting today, April 1, transactions with cryptocurrencies greater than USD $150 must be reported to the UIAF

By

The controversial measure announced by the UIAF contemplated through resolution 314 enters into force in Colombia starting tomorrow. Below we make a brief review of everything we know about it and the prospects for this in the short / medium term.

As of tomorrow, April 1, the measure announced by the Financial Information and Analysis Unit (UIAF), which requires crypto users in the country to report to the agency any type of individual transaction with digital currencies that exceeds USD $150 (COP 600,000 approx) or USD $450 (COP 1,800,000 approx) if there are several operations. Said resolution was approved at the end of 2021 and generated a stir among local enthusiasts and investors when various media echoed the announcement in mid-February of this year.

Rated by many as “a somewhat extreme measure” to try to put control over operations with cryptocurrencies, despite the criticism, everything indicates that it will begin to operate on the originally agreed date. However, there are still many doubts and gaps in relation to this opinion, so below we review some considerations to take into account:

A somewhat extreme decree

According to information published on the website of the UIAF, Resolution 314 was approved on December 29 of this year, and the regulatory body establishes that the imposition for the report of the operations described above applies both to natural persons and legal entities (services that operate with virtual assets). In the case of the latter, the decree establishes that “They have the obligation to send Suspicious Operations Reports (STRs) to the Unit when they notice possible operations of money laundering and/or financing of terrorism in the transactions or activities.”

As clarified by the UIAF, The measures are based on the recommendations established by the International Financial Action Task Force (FATF / UIAF) within the framework of the prevention and detection of operations for money laundering and financing of terrorist acts, especially through the use of digital currencies such as Bitcoin:

“To manage and mitigate the risks arising from virtual assets, the FATF indicates that “countries must ensure that virtual asset service providers are regulated for anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) purposes, have a license or registration and are subject to effective monitoring systems… Resolution 314 represents a significant advance for the AML/CFT system in the face of the challenges imposed by the birth of new industries and activities, the dynamics of the threat and the evolution of technology ”.

In case of non-compliance with this measure, the UIAF clarifies that the people involved must assume a fine or sanction established by the Superintendency of Companies.

Special impact on local exchanges

In relation to the report of suspicious operations, the UIAF establishes that entities that must present said report are all those persons or legal entities that carry out the following activities:

Exchange between virtual assets and fiat currencies.

Exchange between one or more forms of virtual assets.

Virtual asset transfers.

Custody or administration of virtual assets or instruments that allow control over virtual assets.

Participation and provision of financial services related to an issuer’s offer or sale of a virtual asset

In general, services related to virtual assets.

As can be seen, this measure fully applies to exchanges that operate based in the country, which would be required to notify the UIAF on user operations as long as they exceed the previously established limits. In this regard, in an interview conducted by DailyBitcoin, the Country Manager of Buddha.com for Colombia, Alejandro Beltrán, highlighted at the time:

“The request for information uses criteria that do not even correspond to the guidelines established by the FATF… Reporting from USD $150 would contemplate a large volume of transactions, and the other associated data goes far beyond even the information that the exchanges themselves can handle over operations.

Beltrán highlighted at the time that since Buddha.com and Colombian Fintech dialogues have been established with representatives of the UIAF and that there has been a lot of receptivity on the part of the regulatory entity to listen to the arguments presented. However, the fact that to date there has been no change in the measures originally ordered raises certain doubts, since the main allegation called for the adoption of the measures indicated by the FATF regarding digital currencies, contemplating the limits suggested by the international organization.

Impossibility to manage all the data

One aspect that Beltrán especially highlighted has to do with the volume of data that would imply sending the information requested by the UIAF. Starting from the estimates made by certain analysis sites such as chain analysis, It is very possible that the regulatory body will not be able to cope with the number of reports that all this would entail, provided that the criteria originally proposed in resolution 314 are fully complied with.

Although it is clear that local exchanges must send all this information, it is still not clear if this measure would also apply to other services that operate as cryptocurrencies, such as entities that provide digital wallets or others based on digital assets that go beyond the areas established by the UIAF. Analysts point out that this has gray areas that can be freely interpreted, which would be very risky in terms of law enforcement.

It is also not clear whether this would apply to entities that offer this type of service to Colombian users, which do not have physical headquarters in the country. In this sense, there are doubts regarding the position of trading platforms P2P What LocalBitcoins, which has already collaborated with the National Directorate of Taxes and Customs (DIAN) to set fines for people residing in the country.

Possible negative repercussions for the local ecosystem

Although the measure already feels somewhat restrictive, analysts and enthusiasts anticipate that if this resolution remains in force as it is, this will unfortunately have very negative consequences for the crypto ecosystem at the local level.

In the first place, it highlights that the measure to be implemented by the UIAF does not seem to be articulated with the efforts made by other regulatory entities in the country, such as the initiatives promoted by the Financial Supervision with respect to Sandboxing regulatory in which several local and international exchanges participate with some banks. In this regard, founding CEO of the firm Suarez Venegas Lawyers and president of AsoBlockchain, Camilo Suárez stressed that this shows disintegration between public entities, generating anxiety and fear among users.

And on the other hand, there is the restrictive character associated with this measure, which feels quite punitive and stigmatic for all those who operate and/or work with cryptocurrencies. In this regard, Beltrán commented that these types of actions are the ones that usually push people to operate clandestinely, which ends up putting the interested parties at greater risk because they are more exposed to both scams and bad actors within the ecosystem.

So what can we expect?

For the moment, everything seems to indicate that the measure will be applied as proposed. However, it remains to wait and see if this yields the results originally expected by the UIAF.

Critics and analysts point out that it is very possible that the agency chooses to make changes to the proposal when it sees that they would not be having the desired results, but unfortunately it remains to wait for it to be the same UIAF to face the consequences that derive from promoting such controls.

