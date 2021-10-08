Colombia thinks about using the force of the falls to mine bitcoin

Gustavo Petro, a left-wing senator, retweeted a story about El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announcing that the country had started mining bitcoin using volcanic energy and commented: “What if the Pacific coast takes advantage of the steep falls of mountain rivers. Western countries to produce all the energy of the coast and replace cocaine with energy for cryptocurrencies? “.

Petro, one of the favorites for next year’s Colombian presidential election, added via Twitter that “virtual currency is pure information and therefore energy”. It wasn’t clear what Petro meant, but Latin American energy policy analyst Wesley Tomaselli explained that the senator was likely referring to Colombia’s Pacific coast’s potential to use the power of the falls to produce renewable energy.

“He is correct in saying that Colombia has great potential for bitcoin mining because about three-quarters of its electricity generation comes from hydroelectricity,” he said. “The problem is that Petro appears to be selling bitcoin mining as an alternative model for development to coca cultivation and cocaine shipments. It is not. Unless Petro has a magic wand. “

In fact, Colombia is the world’s largest producer of cocaine, according to the United Nations, and its Pacific coast is where much of coca, the drug’s basic ingredient, is grown. But the Pacific coast is also a potential renewable energy hotspot. “The severe Andean mountainous geography and river systems of Colombia make it primary for the production of hydroelectric power,” noted Tomaselli.