News

Colombia thinks about using the force of the falls to mine bitcoin

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Gustavo Petro, a left-wing senator, retweeted a story about El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announcing that the country had started mining bitcoin using volcanic energy and commented: “What if the Pacific coast takes advantage of the steep falls of mountain rivers. Western countries to produce all the energy of the coast and replace cocaine with energy for cryptocurrencies? “.

Petro, one of the favorites for next year’s Colombian presidential election, added via Twitter that “virtual currency is pure information and therefore energy”. It wasn’t clear what Petro meant, but Latin American energy policy analyst Wesley Tomaselli explained that the senator was likely referring to Colombia’s Pacific coast’s potential to use the power of the falls to produce renewable energy.

“He is correct in saying that Colombia has great potential for bitcoin mining because about three-quarters of its electricity generation comes from hydroelectricity,” he said. “The problem is that Petro appears to be selling bitcoin mining as an alternative model for development to coca cultivation and cocaine shipments. It is not. Unless Petro has a magic wand. “

Loading...
Advertisements

In fact, Colombia is the world’s largest producer of cocaine, according to the United Nations, and its Pacific coast is where much of coca, the drug’s basic ingredient, is grown. But the Pacific coast is also a potential renewable energy hotspot. “The severe Andean mountainous geography and river systems of Colombia make it primary for the production of hydroelectric power,” noted Tomaselli.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
946
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
857
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
848
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
847
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
846
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
828
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
779
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top