Colombia thrashes Ecuador and qualifies, while Chile and Uruguay draw

With a resounding 4-0, the Colombian team thrashed Ecuador on Monday to add their third win in a row and advance to the next phase.

For their part, the Chilean and Uruguayan teams equaled 1-1 in the South American U-17 women’s tournament.

This is held in Montevideo and will award three places for the World Cup in the category.

Colombia wins

The players in charge of giving the Colombian team the third victory were Juanita Escobar, María José Álvarez, Karla Torres and Ana María Guzmán.

The next meeting of the Colombian team in Group A will be on Wednesday against the Uruguayan hosts.

For their part, the Chileans and Uruguayans equalized 1-1 with goals from Natsumy Millones and Ilana Guedes, respectively.

Venezuela and Ecuador face each other this Tuesday

Chile will play on Wednesday, March 9, with Peru’s U-17 women’s team.

This Tuesday the action in Group B will continue with the matches between the Venezuelan and Ecuadorian teams.

That match is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. GMT).

While the meeting between the teams of Paraguay and Brazil will face each other at 6:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. GMT).

The team that wins this year’s tournament will qualify for the World Cup to be played in India between October 11 and 30.

The teams that occupy second and third place in this South American women’s soccer sub-17 will also attend that event.

