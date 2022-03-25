Colombia vs Bolivia prediction of results you need on Date 17 Qualifying Qatar 2022: | Colombia selection

latest letters from Colombia on the CONMEBOL qualifier to try to get to the party that the Qatar 2022 World Cup represents. Everything seems to be very complicated, since the National Team has not had a good performance and has gone 7 games without winning; however, it has a mathematical chance to go directly to the World Cup or access the playoffs.

This Thursday, March 24, the rival will be Bolivia -already eliminated- at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. There is no other possibility than to win, if you want to keep hope and reach the last date of the South American qualifiers alive.

With the three points in his pocket, as the entire coffee country expects, these would be the best results in the other matches of the Qualifiers, to make it an ideal date.

Thursday March 24

6:30 pm – simultaneous schedule

Brazil vs. Chile



All chips to the leader of the South American Qualifiers. For Colombia’s triumph to be valid, Chile’s defeat at the Maracana stadium is necessary.

Paraguay vs. Ecuador

Regardless of whether it wins or draws, the result of this match will not influence the fate of the teams involved in the fight to finish off the Qualifiers.

Uruguay vs. Peru

The best result is a draw between Charrúas and Incas, since neither would qualify and Colombia’s fight against both teams would tighten to the maximum on the last day.

Uruguay would be left with 22 points, Peru would reach 21 and Colombia, if they beat Bolivia, would add 20 units. Great!

* The match between Argentina and Venezuela It will be played on Friday, March 25, also at 6:30 pm, but it does not influence the fight for the last places in the World Cup.