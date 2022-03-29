Colombia vs. Venezuela LIVE Gol Caracol ONLINE | game time, stats, how and where to watch the 2022 Qualifiers | SEE broadcast from Cachamay Stadium in Puerto Ordaz | VIDEO | Alignment | SPORT-TOTAL

Colombia vs. Venezuela LIVE and LIVE they play today, Tuesday, March 29 from 6:30 p.m. (Colombian time) and 7:30 p.m. (Venezuelan time) at the Cachamay Stadium, located in the town of Puerto Ordaz, Ciudad Guayana, on March 18 the Qatar 2022 Qualifying . The ‘Coffee Growers’ need to win and wait for other results to get the fifth place that grants a ticket to the playoff to the World Cup.

Reinaldo Rueda’s pupils still have a chance to access the playoffs after their 3-0 win against Bolivia at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla with goals from Luis Díaz, Miguel Ángel Borja and Mateus Uribe. With 20 points they are in sixth place and one behind Peru.

Luis Diaz goal in Colombia vs. Bolivia for Qualifying Qatar 2022 | Source: @MovistarDeporPe

Those led by José Néstor Pékerman, for their part, fell by a landslide (3-0) at the hands of Lionel Messi’s Argentina at La Bombonera. However, they will come out with the knife between their teeth with the aim of recovering and closing this qualifying process with a victory against their people.

SPORTS BETTING, COLOMBIA VS. VENEZUELA TODAY

Betson Odds : Venezuela 5.40 | Draw 3.70 | Colombia 1.68

: Venezuela 5.40 | Draw 3.70 | Colombia 1.68 Doradobet odds: Venezuela 5.66 | Draw 3.66 | Colombia 1.66

Venezuela 5.66 | Draw 3.66 | Colombia 1.66 Inkabet Fee: Venezuela 5.50 | Draw 3.80 | Colombia 1.65

WHERE TO WATCH COLOMBIA VS. VENEZUELA FOR QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING

The match will be broadcast by Caracol TV and GOL Caracol for Colombia, and by TLT for Venezuela. Next, know the TV channels at an international level.

Country Channel Colombia Caracol TV, GOL Caracol Venezuela TLT Peru Movistar Ecuador The Soccer Channel Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere United States Fubo Sports Network

WHAT TIME COLOMBIA AND VENEZUELA PLAY, LIVE

The initial whistle will sound from 6:30 p.m. (Colombian time) and 7:30 p.m. (Venezuelan time). Look at the timetables country by country.

Country Schedule Colombia 6:30 p.m. Venezuela 7:30 p.m. Peru 6:30 p.m. bolivia 7:30 p.m. United States 7:30 p.m. Mexico 5:30 p.m. Argentina 8:30 p.m. Uruguay 8:30 p.m. Brazil 8:30 p.m. Paraguay 8:30 p.m. Chile 8:30 p.m. Spain 00:30 hours (Wednesday 30) Ecuador 6:30 p.m.

CHECK THE HISTORY OF THE COLOMBIA VS. VENEZUELA

At an official level, both teams have collided 40 times, leaving a balance of 18 victories for Colombia, 6 for Venezuela and 16 draws. Find out how their last duels were.

June 2021 | Colombia 0-0 Venezuela

October 2020 | Colombia 3-0 Venezuela

September 2019 | Colombia 0-0 Venezuela

September 2018 | Venezuela 1-2 Colombia

November 2017 | Venezuela 0-1 Colombia

WHERE DO COLOMBIA VS. VENEZUELA?

The match will be played at the Cachamay Stadium, located in the town of Puerto Ordaz, Ciudad Guayana, Bolívar state, Venezuela. The old stadium, called the Gino Scarigella Stadium, and later the Cachamay Sports Center, was inaugurated in 1990 and underwent expansion, modernization and remodeling during the years 2006-2007, which involved the demolition of some of its parts and redesign of its structure to about to double its capacity prior to 2006, as it was one of the 9 venues for the 2007 Copa América, the year in which it was reopened as CTE Cachamay.

ALIGNMENT OF COLOMBIA VS. VENEZUELA TODAY

Colombia selection: David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, William Tesillo, Frank Fabra; Mateus Uribe, Gustavo Cuellar, James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz, Luis Sinisterra and Miguel Angel Borja.

David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, William Tesillo, Frank Fabra; Mateus Uribe, Gustavo Cuellar, James Rodriguez; Luis Diaz, Luis Sinisterra and Miguel Angel Borja. Venezuelan National Team: Wuilker Faríñez, Tomás Rincón, Salomón Rondón, Josef Martínez, Fernando Aristeguieta, Darwin Machís, Rómulo Otero, Jhon Murillo, José Martínez, Ronald Hernández and Luis Del Pino Mago.

COLOMBIA 3-0 VENEZUELA – DATE 1 QUALIFIERS QATAR 2022

