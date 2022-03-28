Colombia vs. Venezuela: Reinaldo Rueda starting lineup to look for Qatar 2022 playoffs | Likely | Qatar World Cup

It is all or nothing: the Colombian National Team is played this Tuesday, March 29, its last letter to qualify for the World Cup repechage to go to Qatar 2022. The Tricolor will play in Puerto Ordaz against Venezuela (6:30 pm) with the obligation to win and wait for a slip of Peru against Paraguayto finish the qualifiers in fifth place in the Conmebol standings.

Colombia reaches the last date with two casualties, regarding those summoned for this double date, and who were already in the match that beat Bolivia 3-0. Alfredo Morelos, due to injury, did not play and has already left the concentration after being disaffected; In addition, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado received his second yellow card and was automatically suspended.

A) Yes, the great doubt of coach Reinaldo Rueda in recent days it has been how to replace Cuadrado; which player to use and define whether or not there is a change of tactical module to face Vinotinto, directed by José Pékerman.

Rueda worked this Tuesday and seems to have cleared doubts. Thus, one of the variants will be that of the footballer who takes the place of Cuadrado, but It wouldn’t be the only change I made for this crucial game.

One of the players who would be new is Mateus Uribe, midfielder who scored a goal against Bolivia. However, the reason is not that he has scored, but that he needs to give more balance to the midfield and cannot play with a single brand midfielder.

On the other hand, Rueda would once again give confidence to one of his favorite players, and who also scored a goal in the game on date 17, the last one at home in Barranquilla that was played last Friday.

in attack, Miguel Angel Borgia He would be a starter instead of Luis Fernando Muriel, since the striker for Junior de Barranquilla is one of the Colombian scorers in the Rueda process.

Probable alignment of the Colombian National Team



David Ospina; Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, William Tesillo, Frank Fabra; Mateus Uribe, Gustavo Cuellar, James Rodriguez; Luis Díaz, Luis Sinisterra and Miguel Ángel Borja, would be the starting eleven that Reinaldo Rueda would plan.