Colombia was left without the Qatar World Cup: numbers of failure with Carlos Queiroz and Reinaldo Rueda | Colombia selection

The Colombia selection He missed out on the last chance to go to Qatar and ended up staying one point behind Peru, who took the playoff spot. A “cold bucket” for Colombians who had just qualified for two consecutive World Cups. But, how much responsibility do Carlos Queiroz and Reinaldo Rueda have? One directed four games and the other did so in 14 games.

Numbers that Queiroz left in the Colombian National Team

The Portuguese coach was presented on February 7, 2019 as the new coach of the Colombian National Team. He took over to replace José Pékerman, who led the tricolor to two consecutive World Cups: Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, and who was not renewed because the results were not convincing.

Queiroz directed 18 matches for the tricolor: four in Copa América 2019, four in Qualifiers and ten friendly matches. Precisely, his debut took place in March 2019 in Yokohama, where Colombia beat Japan 0-1 with a goal from Falcao García. He faced four friendlies (three wins and one loss) before starting his path in the Qualifiers.

Here is a summary of the Portuguese numbers with the tricolor:

Wins: 9

Japan (Friendly), Panama (Friendly), Peru (Friendly), Argentina (Copa América), Qatar (Copa América), Paraguay (Copa América), Peru (Friendly), Ecuador (Friendly), Venezuela (Qualifiers).

Ties: 5

Chile (Copa América), Brazil (Friendly), Venezuela (Friendly), Chile (Friendly), Chile (Qualifiers).

Losses: 4

South Korea (Friendly), Algeria (Friendly), Uruguay (Qualifiers), Ecuador (Qualifiers).

Total goals scored: 22 goals

Total goals conceded: 18 goals

Matches with a clean sheet: 12

Biggest win: 3-0 vs Panama / Peru / Venezuela

Biggest loss: 6-1 vs. Ecuador

Best streak: 8 games without losing

Numbers that Rueda leaves in the Qualifiers to Qatar with Colombia:

Reinaldo Rueda left Chile to take on his challenge with Colombia starting in 2021. In just over a year at the helm of the team, he has directed 22 games: 14 Qualifiers, 7 Copa América and a friendly. As soon as he took office he left a clear message for the local league players. He microcycled and began to bring them closer to the first team.

Rueda started with the right foot in the tricolor; he did it by scoring a visit to Peru (0-3) in June of that year. Subsequently, they drew a draw against the difficult Argentina, in Barranquilla, shaking the terrible image with which Queiroz closed, after the goals against Uruguay and Ecuador in 2020. After that, in mid-2021, the tricolor played the Copa América in the one that got the third place and managed to get excited about the Qualifiers.

Next, a summary of the numbers of the Colombian coach:

Wins: 7

Peru (Qualifying), Ecuador (Copa América), Peru (Copa América), Chile (Qualifying), Honduras (Friendly), Bolivia (Qualifying), Venezuela (Qualifying).

Ties: 10

Argentina (Qualifying), Venezuela (Copa América), Uruguay (Copa América), Argentina (Copa América), Bolivia (Qualifying), Paraguay (Qualifying), Uruguay (Qualifying), Brazil (Qualifying), Ecuador (Qualifying), Paraguay ( Playoffs).

Losses: 5

Peru (Copa América), Brazil (Copa América), Brazil (Eliminatory), Argentina (Eliminatory), Peru (Eliminatory).

Total goals scored: 23 goals

Total goals conceded: 16 goals

Matches with a clean sheet: 10

Biggest win: 3-0 vs Peru and Bolivia

Biggest loss: 2-1 vs Brazil

Best streak: 9 games without losing