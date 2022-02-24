Colombia withdraws its ambassador to Nicaragua after statements by Ortega

The only instrument against Daniel Ortega 3:01

(CNN Spanish) – The Colombian Foreign Ministry confirmed through a statement that it ordered its ambassador, Alfredo Rangel, to withdraw from Nicaragua after President Daniel Ortega made some statements classified as offensive during an event to commemorate the 88th anniversary of the assassination of Augusto C. Sandino last Monday, February 21.

In his speech, Ortega referred to Colombia as a “narco-state” where social leaders and workers are allegedly assassinated. “It is something really impressive the way in which Colombian brothers are assassinated, to whom we give our solidarity to Colombian brothers,” said the Nicaraguan president.

The Colombian government, through its Foreign Ministry, strongly rejected Ortega’s statements and said that his words seek to distract the international community about the situation in Nicaragua. “The international community is well aware that those who have openly opposed the regime over the last year have ended up in jail for the sole fact of wanting to present themselves as a legitimate and democratic option.”

CNN contacted the Communication and Citizenship Council of Nicaragua, coordinated by Vice President Rosario Murillo, to obtain a reaction to the decision adopted by Colombia and has not yet received a response.