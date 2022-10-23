Colombia wonders if the time has come to legalize cocaine | Society

Instead of a cash register, scales rest on the counters. In a handful of isolated villages in Colombia, in the middle of the jungle, people buy in stores with grams of coca paste instead of money. Banknotes and coins are a rarity, another product of television. How much for a beer? 1.4 grams, about 60 cents on the dollar. A pound of meat? The double, 2.8. A Mobile phone? 194 grams, just over 80 dollars. The inhabitants of these remote areas where cocaine is grown and produced accumulate kilos and kilos that they will later sell to a cartel intermediary, which will place the merchandise in nightclubs in New York, Madrid or Rome after multiplying its value by 100. The drug seems to be de facto legalized in this small peasant universe that takes several days to reach by river. Could this border of legitimation be extended to the rest of the country? And to the world?

In recent weeks, the debate has been opened in the world’s leading producer of cocaine. “If someone has to start this discussion, it is Colombia. Nobody else is going to do it!” says Catalina Gil Pinzón, drug policy officer at the Open Society Foundations. The moment is propitious. The new Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, talks insistently about changing the paradigm of the war on drugs that President Richard Nixon started half a century ago. The general conclusion is that using the budget to persecute drug lords and forcibly eradicate coca plantations has not worked. When a crop is fumigated on a mountain, it is transferred to the one opposite. The result is that the flow of cocaine into the United States reached its record in 2021, while Colombia produces more than ever. Washington has squandered $10 billion over the last 20 years on failed policies.

The first to see the advantage of legalization have been those in charge of public coffers. The director of Colombian taxes and customs, Luis Carlos Reyes, put it bluntly: “Cocaine must be legalized and taxed.” Shortly before, Petro had enthusiastically shared an editorial from The Economist in which Joseph Biden was accused of being too coy about the drug problem. The president of the United States had just pardoned 6,000 Americans convicted of possession of a small amount of marijuana, but the magazine saw it as difficult for him to dare to do something like that with cocaine-related prisoners. Something similar has happened to Petro. His initial excitement has not translated into a firm commitment to legalization. The ex-guerrilla trusts in the massive purchase of unproductive lands from ranchers to give them to peasants —the first great agrarian reform that the country would carry out— and with that create a food industry that replaces the temptation to participate in the cocaine business. His Minister of Justice has categorically denied that the Government is going to venture into something similar. No ruler, for now, wants to show himself as a friend of drugs.

Those substitution policies have not always been successful in the past. “It’s not going to work as long as there’s a big world market for cocaine. Consumption cannot be stopped, whatever we do. Drugs do not always lead to problematic consumption, or to an overdose or death”, adds Gil Pinzón, who considers it essential to de-stigmatize narcotics. If cocaine were legal, people would have the option of consuming it or not, like with alcohol or tobacco. There are very few studies on the addiction it produces. The enormous amounts of money that are spent on weapons to confront the cartels, the researcher believes, could be used to investigate the effects of the substance, information campaigns and rehabilitation programs.

A man shows the coca leaves collected in Nariño (Colombia). Ricardo Maldonado Rozo (EFE)

The black market around white powder has created criminal gangs capable of confronting the Army with heavy weapons, as has happened in Mexico or Colombia. Criminals like El Chapo Guzmán or Pablo Escobar are legendary. Public officials and politicians in the cocaine-producing regions are left at the mercy of these shadow powers, who set up a parallel state. Legalization could weaken the cartels, which would lose their main source of financing. “I would not finish them off, although they would suffer a severe financial shock,” adds Juan Carlos Garzón, an associate researcher at Ideas para la Paz, from the United States. In his view, the experience of having legalized the recreational use of marijuana serves as a guide to what could happen when the time comes. “It’s not about selling it in supermarkets, but that there is a clear and firm regulation and it generates legalized wealth.”

Cocaine is surely the most annoying of all drugs when it comes to regulation. A study by the Transform Drug Policy Foundation notes that the challenge is compounded by the fact that there is a wide range of coca-based products, from unprocessed leaf to powder cocaine and smokeable crack. And having such a complex production and supply chain. Its consumption is associated with the pleasure of the rich, although in reality it reaches a much broader segment of the population. “As it becomes cheaper and more accessible, the regulatory challenge becomes more pressing. A public health approach must focus on reducing the potential harms of their use,” the text reads.

It is often said in Colombia that if the United States had coca plantations, the world would be awash with coca establishments. MCcocaine’s. But it is the other way around. Producer and consumer countries see the problem from different perspectives. North America has put the overdoses, but Latin America has killed them by violence and the destabilization of their democracies. That is why it is a binational issue. Regulation in Colombia would not make much sense if it were not done in consumer countries. The local market is very small and the criminal gangs would continue to have the same millionaire income for transporting the drug clandestinely. Regulation, to this day, is still a long way off, but the fact that a topic that until recently was taboo is being debated opens a floodgate. When the day comes, those little Colombian towns in the middle of nowhere will be able to say that they were pioneers.

