Colombia would increase energy supply to the West in the midst of the war in Ukraine

Colombia sends thousands of bulletproof protection equipment to Ukraine 3:16

(CNN) — Colombia is ready to play a central role in helping supply energy resources to Western countries after disruptions caused by sanctions on Russia, Colombian President Iván Duque told CNN.

During an interview with CNN’s Richard Quest, Duque said: “[Los países de América del Norte y Europa] they know for a fact that they can no longer depend on energy supplies from Russia. Now, can Colombia contribute to the solution? The answer is yes”.

Duque listed three areas in which Colombia would be ready to increase production: traditional oil and gas extraction, renewable energies such as clean hydrogen and coal.

“Colombia today can immediately have an increase in coal. […] We have some of the greatest resources in the world and we don’t use them [para la producción de energía]Duque told Quest as he announced that Colombia will increase coal supplies to Germany — which recently approved plans to phase out Russian coal imports — following direct talks between Duque and Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz.

When asked about President Biden’s use of the global term “genocide” to describe Russian actions in Ukraine, Duque told Quest that he agreed with his American counterpart. “What is happening in Ukraine is genocide. And this has to end. […] This is crazy,” Duque told Quest.

Colombian photojournalist who survived Ukraine attack speaks to CNN 1:07

Duque is in New York City on a three-day visit to promote foreign investment in Colombia and present his government’s actions on security and the fight against drugs, the Colombian president’s office said in a statement.

He visited the New York Stock Exchange and participated in meetings at the UN Security Council on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.