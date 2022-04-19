‘Colombian Barbie’ underwent plastic surgery on her 12-year-old daughter

The “influencer” Tatiana Murillo gave her 12-year-old daughter plastic surgery to “fix” her nose. (instagram)



Tatiana Murillo, known as “The Colombian Barbie”, told on her social networks that she fulfilled “a wish” for her little 12-year-old daughter.

The woman, who is an influencer in her country after having undergone several modifications to her body to resemble the Mattel doll, paid the girl a Rhinoplasty to “correct” his nose, as confirmed by international media such as People and Infobae.

“(It was) a simple surgery, an hour and a half in the operating room, with a very difficult recovery. I have three nose surgeries and her recovery has been very difficult for me, now imagine for her, “Murillo wrote on his social networks about her daughter’s plastic surgery.

In addition, the influencer shared photos of her with the girl during her recovery. In the images you can see the little girl with threads and bandages on her nose.

For her part, Sofía, the daughter of the media figure, also expressed on her social networks that the operation was painful. “I am miraculously alive. How painful this is,” the girl wrote, according to People.

The mother added: “He already fulfilled one of his dreams, which was a rhinoplasty. To my followers (I want) to say that it is possible with certain characteristics that Sophie obviously fulfilled, yes minors can be operated on. To my detractors it was not a show, I want to tell them. What happens is that they see a woman without taboos and they get scared, and everything is a show for you. We are very happy, waiting for the result”.