Colombian cities among the most dangerous in the world – Other Cities – Colombia

The Report of the Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice of Mexico recently revealed the 50 most violent cities in the world during 2021. Among them, the Report locates four in Colombia.

The variant that was mainly considered to determine these locations was the homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants. In that sense, the “number one” in the world would be Zamora, Mexico, with more than 196 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, a rate that is only compared to that experienced by Colombia during the 1980s.

Now, for the cities of the country: Buenaventura tops the list, ranking number 13, with a rate of 59.33 homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants, that is, around 186 violent deaths registered in the year 2021.

The violence that crosses this territory is related to the lack of government presence, on the one hand. For the otherthe clashes over territory between actors in the armed conflict.

The marches for peace in Buenaventura took place daily for more than fifteen days.

The one that follows is Cali, occupying position 24, with a rate of 52.24 homicides per 100 thousand inhabitants. The capital of Valle del Cauca suffered a high increase in the levels of violence due to police abuses and violent acts that occurred during the 2021 National Strike, year during which, according to the entity, there were 1,241 violent deaths.

Continuing further down the ranking, in position 31 is Palmira, with a rate of 43 murders per 100,000 inhabitants -around 154 murders a year-.

By last, occupying position 44, is Cúcuta, the fourth most dangerous city in Colombia. There are two important factors that make it clear why the city is in this position.

One of the many attacks that have taken place in recent years in Cúcuta, in which the authorities pointed to the ELN as the illegal organization that carried out the attack.

First of all, the clashes between the ELN and the National Army turn this area into a daily battlefield. Second, Cúcuta is located on the border with Venezuela, a country that currently faces high rates of violence and insecurity due to the difficult economic and social situation it is going through.

Although Colombia has four places mentioned in the Report, there are countries with higher rates of violence and insecurity: Mexico, the country from where the research was carried out, presents seven cities among the most dangerous in the world.

