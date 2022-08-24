Colombian died in a traffic accident in Miami – USA – International
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Colombian died in a traffic accident in Miami.
Colombian died in a traffic accident in Miami.
Along with the young woman, four friends also lost their lives. All of Hispanic origin.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 24, 2022, 10:08 AM
Tas a traffic accident in Miami, a young woman of Colombian origin along with her four friends died when they were hit by another vehicle that was coming in the opposite direction and at high speed.
(Also read: Why did Bolsonaro have the name of Colombia written on the palm of his hand?)
The young woman was identified as Briana Pacalagua, 19 years old. In addition to Briana, Valeria Cáceres, Daniela Marcano, Valeria Peña and Giancarlo Arias, of Hispanic origin, died.
At 4:30 am on August 20 on the Palmetto Expressway, young people were traveling in a vehicle celebrating that Arias had obtained a scholarship to study in New York.
According to the authorities, the young people were not drunk. When they were driving down the highway, Maiky Simeon, 30, drove her vehicle towards them and rammed them into the wrong way. Simeon was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
The driver had not had an active license since 2014 after speeding and being reported in other traffic incidents. It has not yet been determined if he was drunk or drugged.
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
More news
Postal service employee died after being attacked by five dogs
Biden considers writing off student loan debt in the US
August 24, 2022, 10:08 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.