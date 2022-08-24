Colombian died in a traffic accident in Miami – USA – International

Tas a traffic accident in Miami, a young woman of Colombian origin along with her four friends died when they were hit by another vehicle that was coming in the opposite direction and at high speed.

The young woman was identified as Briana Pacalagua, 19 years old. In addition to Briana, Valeria Cáceres, Daniela Marcano, Valeria Peña and Giancarlo Arias, of Hispanic origin, died.

At 4:30 am on August 20 on the Palmetto Expressway, young people were traveling in a vehicle celebrating that Arias had obtained a scholarship to study in New York.

According to the authorities, the young people were not drunk. When they were driving down the highway, Maiky Simeon, 30, drove her vehicle towards them and rammed them into the wrong way. Simeon was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The driver had not had an active license since 2014 after speeding and being reported in other traffic incidents. It has not yet been determined if he was drunk or drugged.

