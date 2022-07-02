Colombian dollar price: at record levels – Sectors – Economy

The dollar reached a new historic mark in the Colombian interbank market. During the last business exchange day of this week, the US currency reached a maximum of 4,209.99 pesos, a price never seen beforeand on average said currency was traded at a value of 4,198.78 pesos, 47.6 pesos above the representative market rate (TRM) that was in force yesterday (4,151.21 pesos).

In this way, the current TRM between today and Tuesday will be 4,198.77, the highest in history.

Market analysts say that the issue of a possible recession in the United States is beginning to hit raw materials in international markets, which is reflected in the behavior of world currencies, and those of emerging countries are no exception. this juncture.

In summary, the forces that have been driving the dollar in the world come from the increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank of the United States).

There is an increase in risk aversion globally, which affects the performance of risk assets and increases the demand for safe-haven assets such as the dollar

This increase has increased fears of a recession in that country, which, in turn, is driving down the prices of raw materials such as oil. This leads to weakening the currencies of the countries that produce and export these products.

For analysts, moreover, the hikes in the Fed’s rates are accompanied by equal measures by the central banks of other countries to control inflation. Therefore, the perceived risk of recession due to the change in monetary policy goes beyond the United States and explains the drop in the price of minerals and other products.

Jerome Powell, the president of the United States Federal Reserve Bank. Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Yesterday, according to the reports of the Electronic Trading System of the Colombian Stock Exchange, the purchase and sale of dollars in Colombia started at 4,174.98 pesosabout 24 pesos above the official rate in force for the last day of the week.



Four minutes before the market closed, it reached a maximum of 4,209.99 pesos, and ended up closing at 1 in the afternoon at 4,205.05 pesos.

For Juan David Ballén, Director of Strategy and Investment at Casa de Bolsa, “there is an increase in risk aversion at a global level, which affects the performance of risk assets and increases the demand for safe-haven assets such as the dollar.” .

raw materials down

Felipe Campos, manager of Economic Research at Grupo Alianza, says that in the case of Brazil, its currency (the real) is being hit by the drop in soybean prices, which is its main export product, Chile with copper, and Colombia for oil, which fell 5 percent on Thursday of this week.

“There is a strong sensitivity in the markets of all currencies, generally losing value against the dollar. There is a complicated global environment, where the political is already included in the price of the dollar at this point, but the direction of the currency will continue to be imposed by oil and the global situation”, the expert points out.

In addition, in the Colombian case, the Bloomberg agency sees the election of Gustavo Petro as president, the first leftist in the country, as an incidence factor, since this caused a liquidation of local assets and pushed the peso close to its historical minimum of 4,230 pesos. per dollar.

There is a strong sensitivity in the markets of all currencies, generally losing value against the dollar. There is a complicated global environment

Faced with this situation, it seems that not even the appointment of the well-known economist and former co-director of the central bank José Antonio Ocampo as Minister of Finance was able to reverse the negative perception.

On the other hand, at the beginning of the seventh month of 2022, the price of a barrel of Brent oil fell 2.76 percent yesterday after the change in the reference contract in crude oil futures negotiations, which has gone from August to September , which has altered its price level and left it above 111.63 dollars. On the previous day he had finished at $114.81 (August contract).



Brent added three consecutive sessions with a downward trend, after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners (Opep +) ratified their plans to increase joint pumping by 648,000 barrels per day as of August.

Despite the fact that Opec+ maintains the roadmap that it agreed on June 2, some analysts believe that it will have difficulties to meet those objectives.

