Colombian drowned in the US, relatives ask for help for repatriation | news today

Juan Carlos Pardo, 25, drowned in the Delaware River. His parents seek help to pay for his repatriation. Photo: Family of Juan Carlos Pardo

Juan Carlos Pardo, 25, died on the morning of last Sunday, September 4, when he was swimming with a group of friends in the Delaware River. The incident occurred in Easton, Pennsylvania. Pardo, a native of El Rosal, Cundinamarca, was surprised by a whirlpool in the water and his friends could not save him.

Although those who accompanied him quickly called rescue forces, the body was found after 50 minutes.

According to the victim’s relatives, Pardo had moved to the United States a few months earlier to look for work. With the profits, he sought to take care of her daughter Salomé, three years old, and contribute to the old age of her parents, to whom he sent remittances.

The repatriation of the remains costs 7 thousand dollars, a figure higher than 30 million pesos. It is a cost that, according to what Pardo’s parents have said in various media, they cannot afford. For this reason, they have appealed for the help of citizens and consular authorities.

Edgar Pardo, father of Juan Carlos, published his case via Facebook. “We are devastated with this news, we have no words for so much pain we feel, because we never imagined how it feels to have a child die and even more so so far away,” he wrote.

Anyone who wishes to help the family can do so through the Bancolombia Savings Account number 90924714661, which the family arranged for the collection.

Local authorities in the state of Pennsylvania pointed out that these types of tragedies are relatively frequent on the Delaware River, especially in summer when the number of swimmers who do not always take the necessary precautions increases.

