Colombian ex-soldiers are cremated in Haiti

The bodies of three former Colombian soldiers allegedly linked to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were cremated in Haiti, the Colombian Foreign Ministry reported Thursday.

The cremation took place on Tuesday in a private manner., the foreign ministry told The Associated Press through its press office without giving further details. He added that the ashes of the former soldiers have not reached Colombia.

The Haitian authorities have not commented on the matter.

The bodies of Duberney Capador Giraldo, Javier Mauricio Romero Medina and Miguel Garzón remained in Haiti since July 2021 in the hands of the authorities of that country, despite the insistent request of the relatives for them to be repatriated to Colombia.

Moïse was assassinated on July 7 at his private home in Port-au-Prince and his wife, Martine, seriously injured. In the investigation of the crime – still unsolved – more than 40 people have been arrested, including 18 Colombians retired from the army accused by the Haitian authorities of illegally entering the home and attacking the president.

Relatives of the former soldiers killed this year asked the Colombian authorities to carry out a forensic medical autopsy to determine the cause of death and the pertinent procedures for the repatriation of the body.

The three ex-military men were killed in an exchange of fire hours after Moïse’s murder when they fled, according to Haitian police.

The Colombians detained in Haiti support another version in a handwritten letter that AP had access to in September of last year through a relative. They indicate that Capador Giraldo was first wounded with a grenade shrapnel in his hip and then was “tortured and killed with a coup de grâce by members of the Haitian National Police.”

Detainees and their families have reported alleged torture in prison, including burns with hot oil, blows to the body, and injuries from guns and hammers. In addition, they claim that after eight months of Moïse’s crime, they do not have any kind of legal assistance to exercise their defense in Haiti.

The government of President Iván Duque in Colombia has publicly said that most of the former soldiers traveled to Haiti with the promise of carrying out security services and special operations, and only a smaller group knew that it was a criminal operation.

Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios is the only ex-soldier involved in the case who appears before the US authorities for the crimes of illicit association to commit a homicide or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support that resulted in a death.

Palacios Palacios managed to flee Haitian authorities for months and reach Jamaica, where he was captured for another reason and filed for deportation. According to the indictment, the former soldier voluntarily spoke with the United States before being transferred to the country.