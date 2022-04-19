Colombian Federation is already looking for a new coach

The Colombian Football Federation (FCF) The search for the new technical director of the National Team will officially begin, after the departure of Reinaldo Rueda was made official on Monday.

The Executive Committee agreed with Professor Rueda his dismissal in charge, as well as his coaching staff, the football chief reported in a statement.

Valle del Cauca’s departure was an open secret, because according to the coach himself, the contract stipulated that it would culminate at the close of the south american qualifiers, In case you don’t qualify Qatar World Cupas it actually happened.

After the announcement, midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero showed his gratitude to the counselor. “Teacher, more than anyone I know the pain we all feel for not qualifying for the World Cup, but that doesn’t take away how good you are. What you are as a person makes you even greater. Thank you and success in what follows. I love you ”, published the Antioquian on his Instagram account.

Thus, by confirming the departure of Rueda, who would have already received an offer from Atlético Nacional, the Federation has a free hand to start negotiating with the new coaching staff.

What is expected is that there be diligence and agility, because the mistakes of the past cannot be made, such as when they left almost seven months as an interim Arthur Reyes after the departure of Joseph Pekerman. A time of work that was finally needed by the Tricolor, eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar.

It would be unpresentable to face the friendlies that are scheduled with a manager in charge and not have a structured project for the 2024 Copa América in Ecuador.

Bielsa, first optioned

The Argentinian Marcelo Bielsa remains a strong candidate to take office, according to unofficial information.

The energies of the directors would be focused on hiring the experienced strategist, who in fact had already dreamed of joining the coffee team years ago. At that time he did not find a project that seduced him.

To assume the reins of a national team, Bielsa makes some demands that would be the same as he would have made to the FCF: To have the management of the Sub 20 National Team, that the managers do not interfere in their decisions and that they guarantee a long-term project term.

In addition to meeting these requirements, which are not easy for them, Colombian managers will have to offer a more seductive project than that of their peers in bolivia, who have openly expressed their intention to have the “Loco”, who has directed almost a dozen teams, in addition to the selection of his country and that of Chile.

“We are in contact, I will not deny it. We have not yet spoken directly with him, but we are close to doing so. We want to give him all the support, we know that Bolivia has a lot of talent and it is not far for us to participate in a World Cup, “he said a day ago Fernando Costa, president of the Federation of that country.

The Argentine is also wanted by the team Burnley from England, a country in which he left a pleasant impression with Leeds, where he spent almost four seasons.

There are other strategists in the rattle (watch to find out more). The key will be to get it right to recover the route that was lost due to the mistakes of the leaders themselves.