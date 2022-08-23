Colombian is attacked by alligator in Florida – USA – International

As a miracle, Juan Carlos La Verde, 34, has described being able to be alive to tell how he faced a voracious attack by an alligator at Lake Thonotossa in Florida, USA.

“I felt the teeth clench and instantly realized it was an alligator. My entire head and upper chest were inside his mouth,” he recalled in a lengthy post on his Facebook account.

The teeth of the animal of more than three meters “pierced” his meat, for which he felt a “strong bang” in the midst of anguish on August 3, 2022.

Why was he in the lake?

La Verde had scheduled a recording that day in order to promote her company and an athletes’ race that would take place on November 26. So she made an appointment with Matt, a cameraman, at the lake.

“Matt had brought his drone with him, so they decided to film the swimming course segment first. While Juan Carlos was preparing to swim, he was dismayed to discover that, in his haste to be on time, he had forgotten his swimming goggles, ”said Bill Berry, one of his friends through social networks. .

Instead of getting some protective glasses and other safety elements, the Colombian preferred to jump into the waterbecause he was confident in his abilities as a triathlete and experienced swimmer.

“The swim started off without a hitch and Matt obediently flew the drone over his head to capture it on video. Then, approximately 320 meters into the swim, a large shape appeared in the water.”

(You can read: The woman who became a friend of her mother’s murderer to solve her crimes).

‘It was like crashing into a telephone pole’

Due to the lack of glasses and a hat, the young man could not see what was nearby. He knew he was sharing territory with the animal when they collided: “Getting hit by the alligator was like hitting a telephone pole, but now it had teeth.”

In those moments of panic he reacted; she took the alligator’s jaw: “Normally I’m not the most flexible person, but on this day, I was somehow able to grab the guy’s snout and pull him. He chewed again and I felt his teeth pierce my skull. Then he maybe tried to do a kill roll, maybe I flipped it, but we did a full 360-degree turn.”

That was when the adrenaline dissipated enough for the pain to hit.

The teeth weren’t sharp like a shark’s, he said. Therefore, with his hands inside the creature’s mouth, he exerted great force. She only had one thing on her mind: “Get this off me.”

He made it. The alligator released him and he swam to the pier without wasting time while out of the corner of his eye he saw that it also moved away. As he could, he climbed onto the platform and realized the seriousness of what had happened. Blood flowed from his head.

“That’s when the adrenaline wore off enough for the pain to hit. It was excruciating, like a migraine that radiated from the back of my eyes and spread across the bottom of my jaw,” she said.

(Also: The day a young man scared the world by creating his own nuclear reactor.)

The attempt to survive

The next step was to find Matt, the cameraman, to come to his aid. Of course, he did not want to generate any trauma in those who saw him, because he knew very well how complex the injuries were due to his work as a firefighter doctor and skydiving specialist, so he walked cautiously.

On the way, they found a woman with her family, who gave her a towel and immediately called the 911 emergency line. They decided to return to the scene of the attack to wait for the authorities and notify Matt. His head, he recalled, lost around 100 cubic centimeters of blood every time he breathed.

It has been said that we make plans and God laughs. But I guess I never fully understood that quote until now.

“Hearing my scream, Matt appeared and after seeing my face he immediately ran to his car to get his first aid kit,” he said. Between them they tried to clean the wounds to avoid infection. After that, they drove until they saw the fire truck.

– Where’s the alligator? the authorities asked him.

– Where the hell is he? Is he in the water? he replied in astonishment.

(We recommend: Young man tells how he was inseminated and became a mother with a kit bought on the internet).

He was taken to a hospital in Tampa, Florida. “It was only two hours from the time of the attack to the time I received pain medication, but it felt like a thousand years,” he said.

That was only the beginning of the journeys to save his life. There would be a six-hour surgery and another series of procedures to rebuild her face and jaw and remove part of her skull bone.

“It has been said that we make plans and God laughs. But I guess I never fully understood that quote until now. (I don’t think God was being spiteful either, it was a lesson he needed to learn) ”, he reflected after having overcome the surgical interventions. Now he thanks each of the people and doctors who saved him.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, quoted by the ‘Univisión’ media outlet, this attack would have been unprovoked; the alligator would have defended a nearby nest. However, the matter is still under investigation.

Juan Carlos is waiting for other medical treatments. In addition, his firefighter friends opened a fundraiser on the GoFundMe platform to help him with 80 thousand dollars (more than 350 million Colombian pesos).

You can also read:

– The ‘huge UFO’ captured during an interview on German television.

– Pastor called his parishioners ‘stingy’ for not buying him luxury gifts.

– Girl went to the doctor for a ‘simple’ earache, but received a harsh diagnosis.

-Mother cut off her boyfriend’s genitals for trying to rape her daughter.

Trends WEATHER