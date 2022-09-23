Colombian is captured in the US for stealing $20,000 in jewelry – USA – International

A 39-year-old Colombian identified as Marielys Valencia Martinez She was detained without bail this Friday when she was accused of the theft of $20,000 in jewelry, and after having arrived at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airportin South Florida (USA).

(Also: The man who got out of jail after 23 years with the help of a podcast)

Local media report that the Colombian, who remains under arrest in the county jail Broward, north of the city of Miamiis accused of stealing jewelry for that amount from a man she met through the internet about a year ago.

(Also read: USA: Employee was found dead in a store bathroom after four days)

According to the arrest report, the man is a resident of the city of Miramar and both agreed to meet in Miami for a date that occurred in December 2021, when they went to a restaurant to meet.

Police information indicates that the man, who was not identified, removed a transparent plastic bag with jewelry that he had in his car, at which time Valencia Martínez identified a bracelet and two diamond rings.

The woman asked about their value and if they were for sale, according to the report.

(Keep reading: Mother entered a class and slapped her son’s classmate for disturbing him)

The man would have allowed to wear the Colombian jewelry in a nightclub they went to together before taking her homewhere he removed the jewelry that he placed in a box located on a shelf.

The police information indicates that during the early hours of December 5 last year, the woman asked him to take her back to her hotel, once she had stolen the jewelry without the man noticing.

(Of interest: The couple who found a math crack in the lottery and won millions)

Two days after returning to Colombia, the woman created an Instagram social media post and a TikTok video showing the stolen jewelry.

The man contacted her to ask her to return the jewelryto which she replied that it would cost too much to mail it, so she would bring the stolen items with her when she returned to South Florida.

(Also read: “Mom, I killed him”: message from the girl who stabbed her brother to death)

The woman was finally apprehended by authorities upon returning to the US through the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last Wednesday.

EFE

Other international news:

– Meeting of parliamentarians on the border with Venezuela was suspended

– Mexico: new earthquake of magnitude 5.6; it is the third tremor in the last week

– UN investigators say war crimes were committed in Ukraine