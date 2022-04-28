Colombian Jonathan Bejarano died while trying to cross the Rio Grande into the US | news today

A group of migrants crosses the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, towards the United States. Photo: Felix Marquez

Jonathan Bejarano Arenas, a Colombian from Villavicencio, became one of the most recent victims of the illegal border crossing between Mexico and the United States. As reported by the Mexican authorities, the 34-year-old man was traveling in the company of his wife and his 7-year-old daughter from Coahuila (Mexico) and was trying to get with his family to US soil through the Rio Grande.

On April 12, Bejarano carried his daughter across the river on his shoulders, managing to get her across the Mexican border. When he returned to help his wife, he was swept away by the current and submerged in the rushing waters. After several days of searching, his body was found without vital signs by a group of people who were in the area, according to immigration authorities.

“My little hand, my friend, my adviser, my accomplice, my greatest connection. What we felt was always inexplicable, only the two of us understood it. You are the greatest hero in the world. You were always there for me, a fighter and a dreamer without limits, ”said Katherine, Bejarano’s sister, lamenting her departure.

According to the United States Border Patrol, in 2021 more than 650 deaths were documented of people who tried to cross into the United States illegally, mainly through the Rio Grande from Mexico. This represents an increase of more than 100% compared to 2020 figures. After crossing the river, the dangers for immigrants do not end. Earlier this year, Juan Carlos Rivera, also a Colombian, died when he fell from the border wall that separates Mexico from the state of Arizona, while Claudia Marcela Pineda, another Colombian, died in the desert along with her daughter after being abandoned by coyotes.

📄 We recommend: Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron, a love story proof of everything

Irregular migration of Colombians to the United States has increased. In the month of February alone, 9,600 nationals were detained at the southern border of the United States by Border Patrol agents. Recently, the US government announced that some 24,000 Colombians have tried to enter the country irregularly.

Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security and the State Department met in mid-April with senior representatives from 20 countries in the hemisphere for a ministerial conference on migration. Activists defending the rights of the migrant population hope that Washington will reconsider the application of its security and deterrence policies, since they consider that these force many asylum seekers to take increasingly dangerous routes.

Currently, the Joe Biden administration is trying to put an end to two hard-line policies against migrants: Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” program. However, the Republican-dominated courts, as well as congressmen, have blocked the president’s plans, testing the White House’s abilities to establish a more humane immigration policy than that of its predecessor.

📄 You may be interested in: Biden used the presidential pardon for the first time, who did he help?

👀🌎📄 Have you heard about the latest news in the world? We invite you to see them in El Espectador.