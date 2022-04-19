Colombian migrants to the United States: continues to increase – USA – International

Despite the measures that have been taken to discourage immigration, there continues to be an avalanche of Colombians who are arriving at the southern border of the United States with the intention of staying in this country, even if it is illegal.

This week the US Customs and Border Control Office (CBP) released the statistics for the month of March and they are alarming.

​

It may interest you: ‘El Hueco’ towards the United States, more dangerous than ever

Between the 1st and the 31st of last month, the authorities detained 15,144 Colombians who were trying to enter this country illegally or applied for asylum at the time of their arrest.

This is an increase of 58 percent over the previous month (9,600), which was already a record in recent history and had tripled the numbers for January (3,911 arrests).

To put it in context, so far in fiscal year 2022 (which starts in October 2021) the US has detained some 40,000 Colombians.

That is an increase of 545 percent in these 6 months compared to all illegal migration that occurred in fiscal year 2021 (6,200 arrests).

If you look by month and take the first data available from the CBP (October 2019), the increase has been 36,000 percent: from 41 encounters that month to 15,144 last month.

The high migration to the southern border has caused such concern among US authorities that last month they signed an agreement with Colombia to receive nationals expelled through the controversial Title 42, which allows them to remove people expressly and without the proper immigration process alleging that the Covid-19 pandemic has generated a health emergency in the country.

Since then, in this way, more than 2,000 Colombians have been expelled from the US and returned on charter flights financed by Washington.

To date, according to sources consulted by this newspaper, there have already been 20 flights of this type since last month

But the administration of President Joe Biden has just announced the end of the application of Title 42 as of May 23, which would indicate that migration, rather than decrease, could increase as of next month.

According to several organizations that monitor this situation, including WOLA, there are several factors that could be pushing the migration of Colombians to the United States.

Among them, the economic hardships that these two years of pandemic have left in the country, the arrival of Biden to the presidency -which many have understood as an invitation to migrate after the four years of lockdown applied by the previous administration of Donald Trump despite that the Democrat has been expelling immigrants at record levels- and the absence of a visa to enter Mexico, a country where they arrive by air first and then try to cross the border.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68

Do you like to be informed? Enjoy the best content without limits. Sign up here.

Keep reading

-Could there be a break in relations between Colombia and Russia?

-The renowned and infamous TV presenter who raped over 500 children