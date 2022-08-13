Colombian nanny is viral on TikTok for teaching the culture of her country in the United States

Karen Triana is a Colombian nanny who traveled to the United States as an au pair. The family that was assigned to him has two children and a small baby.

Triana, taking advantage of her experience in social networks, began to record videos for the TikTok social network, where she published what she did while taking care of the little ones. There he was seen dancing Latin music and even eating sweets that can only be obtained in Colombia.

What she did not think is that these videos were so well received among the followers of this digital platform, which led her to have more than 8 million views in just one publication. “The truth is that I did not expect so much reception from people and the most beautiful thing is that I saw many of those happy followers to see a small part of Latin American culture in the United States and see how children enjoy it in the same way”, he said in an interview with the Univisión news network.

Karen put Quipitos, Barrilete, Nucita and many more sweets to eat for the little ones so that they could rate them and their followers would know what kind of sweets are consumed in our country. However, there are people who disqualified the fact of putting children to eat so many sweets, to which she replied.

“I love what I do with them and I also have parental permission. Sometimes people exaggerate a lot on social networks […] They are happy, they really liked that I taught them about art, about music, about my culture and what better way to do it than with these types of activities. Whenever we sing, dance or eat sweets I try to teach them words in Spanish and they are like sponges. At night we read stories and they tell me ‘how do you say this word in Spanish?’”, the Colombian calmly tells the American media aimed at the Latino public.

With 75,000 followers on TikTok, Karen continues to post videos of her cultural exchange, the main reason she decided to become an au pair. “What I wanted was to do a cultural exchange, that’s why I decided to be au pair and I’ve only been here a month and a half, it’s not that long, and I wanted to get to know all this culture, live here, and what else to do than spend time with the children,” Triana assured.

Colombian sweets take over the United States

The recognized Colombian product Chocoramo It’s selling like hotcakes in America now that it’s hit the shelves of well-known CVS pharmacies.

The Vice President of Exports of ProColombia, Juliana Villegas, wrote on her Twitter account that this arrival is part of the current trade agreement that the country has with the US and that they will continue working so that more Colombian companies take advantage of its benefits.

As seen in the official’s trill, Ramo’s products are sold at CVS pharmacies at affordable prices. The Chocoramo, for example, is priced at 99 cents, while the brownie and other cake featured at the bottom of the booth are just under $2.

According to ProColombia, the products of the Colombian company already have a presence in some 120 stores of this type. They started with La Florida, where thousands of Colombians and Latinos reside, and they are not only in CVS, but also in Navarros, which is a Latino format of discount pharmacies.