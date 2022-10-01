Colombian narrates what it is like to work in the United States | viral video on TikTok – People – Culture

The idealization of the American dream is one of the reasons why the United States is one of the countries in the world that is going through a phenomenon of monumental immigration.

In 2022 (fiscal year) there were more than 2,250,000 migrants detained along the North American border with Mexico and the northern one with Canada -only 4 percent for the latter-, precisely, the highest number ever recorded.

In the case of Colombia, the number of arrests also reached an all-time high: Almost 100,000 Colombians were ‘caught’ trying to enter the US illegally. during the first ten months of 2022 (fiscal year).

(You can read: Mexico migration abuses against two Colombians on vacation).

These figures, without taking into account regulated and legal migration.

That is the case of Betzabet León, who tells through her social networks her daily life as a migrant and working woman in the United States. He is of Colombian nationality.

(You may be interested: They killed a child who crossed the Darién with his family to reach the United States).

The description of his TikTok account is: “My life without a filter” and he honors it, expressing through memes and trends his experiences, the discrimination he has suffered and the hard work he must do every day to stay in America. Work in various services or housekeeping -persons responsible for cleaning the rooms and complying with the standards of service and cleanliness of a hotel-.

In the video in question, he points out that he has to work for 60 hours, because he has two jobs. He pays rent, but has had to sleep on the street. And, according to the clip, her acquaintances who reside in Colombia ask her to send them “100 dollars because for you that is nothing“.

(We recommend you read: Alert in Urabá due to a new wave of Venezuelan migrants in the Darién Gap).

The video became so viral that it began to be replicated by the media, but the young woman decided to delete it from TikTok hours after it was shared.

More news in THE TIME

‘Tradwife’, controversial trend in women who want to be submissive housewives

Raid against corruption: Prosecutor’s Office applies asset forfeiture to 184 assets

Son of Leandro Díaz reveals what is true about the RCN novel

Trends WEATHER