Colombian President Iván Duque is in Dominican territory and meets today with Abinader

The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, arrived in the Dominican Republic this Thursday night and will be received by Dominican President Luis Abinader at the National Palace this Friday.

Duque arrived in the country around 11:00 at night on a private flight, through Las Américas International Airport, Dr. José Francisco Peña Gómez, accompanied by an official delegation.

Upon his arrival, he was received by the Vice Ministers of Foreign Affairs, José Julio Gómez and Rubén Silié; the Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Colombia, Julio Cordero; the ambassador, director of State Ceremonial and Protocol, Francisco Cantizano and the first secretary, Hernán Iván Sánchez.

both presidents will hold a private meeting and later a lunch where delegations from both countries will participate.

Also on the agenda the signing of agreements between the rulers, the imposition of decorations and a press conference are planned.

His meeting with President Abinader is scheduled for 10:00 in the morningat the National Palace, where he will receive the honors corresponding to his high investiture, there will be a Military Review Pass and a presentation of the delegations to the presidents of the Dominican Republic and the Republic of Colombia.

From there, they go to a private audience in the presidential office where they will participate officials from both countries.

Then an extended meeting of both delegations will be held in the Governing Council Room and at noon the heads of state will hold a signing ceremony, awarding decorations, a joint declaration and a lunch.

At the end of the events at the National Palace, the Colombian ruler and his entourage will visit the Altar of the Fatherland, where they will lay a floral offering; will also move to National Congress, where they will be received by the presidents of both chambers, Eduardo Estrella and Alfredo Pacheco and will meet in the Sessions Hall of the National Assembly.