Colombian reveals his secret to earn $ 750 million monthly in the United States

The United States has always been one of the most desired destinations by Colombian citizens because it is a country that offers numerous job opportunities, mainly in cities such as New York, Chicago, Miami and Orlando.

Alejandro Martin, who currently earns about two million dollars a year in that nation, initially traveled to North American territory with the aim of learning English. However, he decided to stay in 2015 to seek a better economic future.

After several months living in New York, the Bogota entrepreneur said that he began to prepare and sell tamales because his wife had a craving one day and they tried some rather unpleasant ones, since they lacked their traditional flavor.

“Those who sold here did not look anything like Colombians. They had a very strange taste. The first were 20 tamales and we sold them all on the street. We went out again the next day and from then on everyone said: ‘What delicious tamales,'” he said in Forbes.

The Colombian, in the same way, assured that for three years he sold his tamales on the same street (82 with Roosevelt), regardless of the date and the weather. Likewise, he indicated that he had to buy Eskimo clothes to be able to go out in the middle of winter.

Despite the fact that it took half a decade to legalize his situation and obtain residency, the young man managed to create his own company in the United States thanks to the fact that sales of this typical dish from Tolima grew a lot, so much so that he currently earns 750 million pesos a month.

“I lasted five years undocumented, without health and without support of any kind. With my story I have always sought to be the motivation for many. For those who want to start and have not decided. With persistence, anything can be achieved,” she added.

Martín also took advantage of the dialogue with the magazine to point out that his company moves more than two million dollars per year, since its products are distributed in at least 17 states in the North American country.

In addition to tamales, the business of the Bogotá entrepreneur currently sells other typical dishes of the varied Colombian cuisine, such as suckling pig and rib broth.

Documents required to apply for a visa in the United States

According to the Department of State and the Office for Consular Affairs of the United States, those required to process this document are the following. It should be noted that some applicants will need to have additional information and data.

Passport.

Travel itinerary if you have already made travel arrangements.

Dates of your last five visits or trips to the United States , if you have previously traveled to that country. You may also be asked for your international travel history for the last five years.

Curriculum vitae : You may be required to provide information about your current and previous education and employment history.

Other information: Some applicants, depending on the intended purpose of the trip, will be asked to provide additional information when completing the DS-160 form.

Due to labor shortages, the US government recently announced that it will open nearly 35,000 additional visas for temporary non-agricultural workers, mainly for Latin American citizens.